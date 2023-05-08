Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center. View our programs and events at http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Monday, May 15 at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tai Chi at the Lake -Come to San Damiano - 4123 Monona Drive, for the Tai Chi practice near Lake Monona. Jody Curley will take the weekly Tai Chi Class outside to the grounds of San Damiano. Please arrive before 11 a.m. to get settled in, bring a folding chair for your practice. Note: Parking is limited at San Damiano, consider carpooling from the Monona Senior Center. Please give us a call to let us know you will be coming or with any questions. 608-222-3415.
Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Dementia Caregivers Support Group meets monthly on the 3rd Tuesday at the Monona Senior Center. 1011 Nicholas Road Monona. To register call Heidi M. with the Alzheimer’s Association at 608-658-8099. Support groups provide a safe, confidential and supportive environment. All groups are facilitated by trained individuals.
Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. - Bird & Nature Adventures- Let’s take a walk together at Aldo Leopold. May’s Topic: Birds of Aldo Leopold led by Naturalist Nancy Fonzen. Meet at Aldo Leopold parking lot, we will be on the picnic table and please call the center to let us know you will be attending. 608-222-3415.
Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m. -R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Older Men Educating Out) – Topic: Game Day with Guest Speaker Ron Lindow. Ron is a Home Health Advocate with Interim Healthcare and one of his many hobbies is all things sports. Join us for the hour as he shares his Baseball, Hockey & Football trivia and tales. Continental Breakfast provided by Nazareth Healthcare. Please call 608-222-3415 to sign up. Free and Open to the Public.
Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. Health & Wealth Series: Speech, Swallowing & Thinking-Find out how speech therapy can help you maintain independence. Marie Severson is a certified speech-language pathologist working with seniors in their homes. She will answer question and give tips you can use to identify concerns. If interested in attending, please call 608-222-3415.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Courier is also available online at colonialclub.org/About. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday — Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, May 11 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, May 12 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 15 –Walking Class 10:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m., Beginner Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Knit and Crochet With Friends 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chorus Practice 1 p.m., Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 – Footcare 9 a.m.,Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m
Join us as we celebrate our Volunteers and review the past year. Enjoy complimentary snacks & beverages:
McFarland Senior Outreach
Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day — Village of McFarland offices closed.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones Monday and Wednesday, classes start at 7:45 AM with Terri. For information on session dates and costs contact Terri at 1-608-445-4247 or tmartinelli1@gmail.com. Tuesday and Thursday, classes start at 7:45 or 9:15 a.m. with Kathy. For information on session dates and costs contact Kathy at 1-608-438-8002 or kmlyons@charter.net.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. More information: 608-515-4722.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Sewing Group 1st Friday of the month from 1-3 p.m. Homestead Apartments Community Room, 5910 Anthony Street in McFarland. If you would like to touch lives in your community using your creative sewing, knitting or crocheting skills, consider joining the McFarland RSVP Sewing Group. The McFarland group partners with RSVP of Dane County to determine projects and distribute completed items. If you prefer to work independently, volunteers are welcome to create items at home and then bring the completed projects to the meetings. Supplies such as yarn, thread, and fabric are available.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489