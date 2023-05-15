Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center. View our programs and events at http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Friday, May 19 at 9:00 a.m. -R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Older Men Educating Out) – Topic: Game Day with Guest Speaker Ron Lindow. Ron is a Home Health Advocate with Interim Healthcare and one of his many hobbies is all things sports. Join us for the hour as he shares his Baseball, Hockey & Football trivia and tales. Continental Breakfast provided by Nazareth Healthcare. Please call 608-222-3415 to sign up. Free and Open to the Public.
Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. Health & Wealth Series: Speech, Swallowing & Thinking-Find out how speech therapy can help you maintain independence. Marie Severson is a certified speech-language pathologist working with seniors in their homes. She will answer questions and give tips you can use to identify concerns. If interested in attending, call 608-222-3415.
Fitness Opportunities
Tuesday at 10 a.m. - Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center. Gain flexibility, endurance, and balance in this chair yoga class meant for You. The instructor will guide you through this hour of practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds your confidence and creates class camaraderie. Drop in and check out a class. Please arrive a bit before 10:00 a.m. to get your mat & chair prepared.
Mondays at 11 a.m. on ZOOM –Tai Chi Ease. Offered by diplomat-certified instructor Jody Curley, who has been studying the art of “easy” Tai Chi with her practice for four decades. This 60-minute Zoom class includes several seated, standing, and moving practices which are easy to modify for individual needs. Try a free class and find out what works for you! Contact Jody Curley at jodycurley@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. on ZOOM -Cup of Chi - This 45-minute class is just enough Tai Chi Kung movements which can be practiced standing or seated. Contact Jody Curley at jodycurley@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Senior Shape-Up VIDEO SERIES. Held in the Senior Center this chair-based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day.Drop in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Courier is also available online at colonialclub.org/About. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call. Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, May 18 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Day For Seniors with Davis Beck 1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 22 –Walking Class 10:30, Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m., Beginner Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chorus Practice 1 p.m., Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24 – Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m
Join us as we celebrate our Volunteers and review the past year. Enjoy complimentary snacks & beverages: Thursday, May 25, doors open at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. RSVP Please @ 608-837-4611 or email tobrien@colonialclub.org
McFarland Senior Outreach
Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day — Village of McFarland offices closed.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones Monday and Wednesday, classes start at 7:45 AM with Terri. For information on session dates and costs contact Terri at 1-608-445-4247 or tmartinelli1@gmail.com. Tuesday and Thursday, classes start at 7:45 or 9:15 a.m. with Kathy. For information on session dates and costs contact Kathy at 1-608-438-8002 or kmlyons@charter.net.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. More information: 608-515-4722.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Sewing Group 1st Friday of the month from 1-3 p.m. Homestead Apartments Community Room, 5910 Anthony Street in McFarland. If you would like to touch lives in your community using your creative sewing, knitting or crocheting skills, consider joining the McFarland RSVP Sewing Group. The McFarland group partners with RSVP of Dane County to determine projects and distribute completed items. If you prefer to work independently, volunteers are welcome to create items at home and then bring the completed projects to the meetings. Supplies such as yarn, thread, and fabric are available.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489