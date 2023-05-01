Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are no requirements or memberships to participate at the center. View our programs and events at http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. If you would like a newsletter, give us a call and we can mail you one. 608-222-3415.
Monday, May 8 at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tai Chi at the Lake -Come to San Damiano - 4123 Monona Drive, for the Tai Chi practice near Lake Monona. Jody Curley will take the weekly Tai Chi Class outside to the grounds of San Damiano. Please arrive before 11 a.m. to get settled in, bring a folding chair for your practice. Note: Parking is limited at San Damiano, consider carpooling from the Monona Senior Center. Please give us a call to let us know you will be coming or with any questions. 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, May 10 at 11 a.m. -Chat with the Chiefs - Join us as Monona Police Chief, and Monona Fire Chief spend a little time at the Senior Center answering your questions. Please call 608-222-3415 if interested in attending.
Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. -Scholarly Scoop – Topic: Revisiting the Organizational and Communication Failures of the Challenger Explosion – UW-Whitewater professor Jessica Lauer will present. Though the failure of the O-rings is known as the immediate cause of the Challenger explosion, this presentation will look at the communication failures that also contributed. Free and Open to the public, all you have to do is register by calling 608-222-3415.
Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. “Learn to Play Sheepshead." Call to sign up at 608-222-3415.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Courier is also available online at colonialclub.org/About. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday — Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, May 4 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Drop in Watercolor Group 1 p.m.
Friday, May 5 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 8 –Walking Class 10:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m., Beginner Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chorus Practice 1 p.m., Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m., Drumlin sponsored bingo 1 p.m., Chimes 2 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m., O’Connell Immunization Clinic 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters. If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Terra O’Brien at tobrien@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Coffee with A Cop Wednesday, May 10 — 9 to 10 a.m. Lewis Park Shelter, 5012 Highland Drive. Join us for a drop-in Coffee & Conversation Hour. Hot coffee and pastries provided. Free insulated travel cups for attendees. $2.00 suggested donation. With special guest McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin.
Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day — Village of McFarland offices closed.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones Monday and Wednesday, classes start at 7:45 AM with Terri. For information on session dates and costs contact Terri at 1-608-445-4247 or tmartinelli1@gmail.com. Tuesday and Thursday, classes start at 7:45 or 9:15 a.m. with Kathy. For information on session dates and costs contact Kathy at 1-608-438-8002 or kmlyons@charter.net.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. More information: 608-515-4722.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Sewing Group 1st Friday of the month from 1-3 p.m. Homestead Apartments Community Room, 5910 Anthony Street in McFarland. If you would like to touch lives in your community using your creative sewing, knitting or crocheting skills, consider joining the McFarland RSVP Sewing Group. The McFarland group partners with RSVP of Dane County to determine projects and distribute completed items. If you prefer to work independently, volunteers are welcome to create items at home and then bring the completed projects to the meetings. Supplies such as yarn, thread, and fabric are available.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489