Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a monthly newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.- Mass Transit in Monona- PUBLIC MEETING –There has been a proposal to bring Madison Metro bus system to Monona in the future. This meeting will discuss the details of the proposal. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear about and make your voice heard regarding your transportation needs in Monona. Call 608-222-3415 if interested in attending. Please attend, open to all.
Friday, Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Scholarly Scoop – U.S. Healthcare from a Global Perspective – Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology at UW-Whitewater, Dr. Alaz Kilicaslan brings this lecture on U.S. Healthcare. It will classify healthcare systems around the world and discuss the major shortcomings of the American healthcare system, including high costs and impaired access to care. Free and Open to the Public, call to register 608-222-3415
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Dan’s Open Lab Holiday Letters – Bring your holiday letter ideas and Dan will help you with formatting and graphics. Would you like return address labels? You can print those too ! Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Monday Nov. 14 and 21, Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 29 - 9 a.m. Medicare Part D Office Hours- NewBridge will hold office hours at the Monona Senior Center – call to sign up 608-512-0000 and ask for a case manager on Intake. Medicare beneficiaries in Madison & Monona can also receive free, unbiased assistance with plan comparisons from the case managers. Start preparing early this year. Call now to get your appointment.
Friday, Nov. 18 – Holiday House Bazaar is happening at the Community Center. Only Chair massage appointments held. No other programs that day.
Fun & Fitness: Check out a class – No need to sign up. $5 per class payable to Instructor. Scholarships available.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center and on Zoom. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class. Amy Davidson Unitan guides us through this hour practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds our confidence and creates class camaraderie. Drop in and check out a class.
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays
10 a.m. Stretch & Tone instructor led classes using weights and bands to expand and improved endurance, posture and balance.
11 a.m. Pilates Mat based fitness to strengthen and tone.
Mondays @ 11 a.m. Tai Chi Balance on Zoom – This mind-body-spirit practice offered by certified Tail Chi instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Call and register for the Zoom link with your email. 608-222-3415. You can pay online Tai Chi and Cup of Chi at https://mononaseniorcenter.weshareonline.org
Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi on Zoom. This 45 minute class is just enough Tai Chi Kung movements which can be practiced standing or seated. Call from the Zoom link. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415. at https://mononaseniorcenter.weshareonline.org
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. NEW VIDEO SERIES Exercise. Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday—Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Wednesday, Nov. 16—Mass Transit Meeting in Monona at 10 a.m.—Monona Senior Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Call 608-222-3415 to let us know you will be attending.
Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.. ColoniALE Fest 6 pm. The great folks from the Sun Prairie Wort Hogs home-brew club will be on hand to talk about brewing your own beer. Former UW Badger/Green Bay Packer Mark Tauscher who will be pouring samples for our guests. Tickets for the event are $30 in advance and $40 at the door.
Monday, Nov 7 — Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov 8 —Elections all day. GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Canasta 12:30 p.m., Active Agers Exercise Class 1:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov 9 —Music and Motion 9 a.m., Footcare 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m., Walking Class 1 p.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
Saturday, Nov. 12—Welcome to this free Medicare seminar—9—11:30 a.m.—McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 16—Coffee & Conversation Hour—9-10 a.m. McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489