Monona Senior Center

Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. R.O.M.E.O Men’s Group -  Monona Police chief Brian Chaney and Assistant Chief Sara Deuman will be our guest speakers this month.  Chief Chaney will provide an overview of the police department’s new Unmanned Aerial System program including some of the capabilities and features of this new public safety tool.  Assistant Chief Deuman will present on the Communications Center. Please call to register 608-222-3415.