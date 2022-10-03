Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a monthly newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. Let’s Dance - Friends of the Monona Senior Center are sponsoring Marcy & The Highlights at the East Side Club, Monona Drive. There will be door prizes and refreshments. Ticket prices are $15.00 at the door.
Monday Oct. 10 & 17, 1 p.m. Sip & Swipe (Free Tablet training for Older Adults) Thanks to a grant from GWAAR we have two iPads and one iPad mini to offer this self-paced class. Register to attend two, two-hour sessions where you will learn the following: *The Basics: On and off, what the buttons mean and swiping. Texting and Email, using the Camera, using FaceTime and searching the internet. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Recycling Presentation - Sustain Dane offers a Master Recycler Program and part of becoming a Master Recycler is to share what you’ve learned. Join Diane Mikelbank as she shares basic tips, facts and updates from the class she took, plus how recyclables are processed and why it is so important to know what can and cannot be recycled. If interested in this informal session call 608-222-3415.
Friday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Scholarly Scoop –The Final Weeks of the 2022 Campaign: Why All Eyes will be on Wisconsin This November – Eric Loepp Associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is our featured speaker. Join us for an interactive, engaging, and civil conversation about the upcoming elections. Call to register 608-222-3415.
Fun & Fitness:
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center and on Zoom. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class. Amy Davidson Unitan guides us through this hour practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds our confidence and creates class camaraderie.
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays at 10 a.m. Stretch & Tone, 11 a.m. Pilates in person in the “Lounge” of the community center. Amy Gallagher leads these classes and uses the weights and bands to expand and improve endurance, posture, balance and circulation.
Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi on Zoom. This 45 minute class is just enough Tai Chi Kung movements which can be practiced standing or seated. Call from the Zoom link. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. NEW VIDEO SERIES Exercise. Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Oct 6–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Nutrition Session with UW Extension 9:10 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct 7– Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m..
Monday, Oct 10 – Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 11 – Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m., GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct 12 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m., Walking Class 1 p.m. Immunization Clinic by O’Connell Pharmacy 1:00 p.m.
Qi Gong is back on Mondays at 1 p.m. starting Oct. 10. Join Jo Chern for this simple, repetitive flowing movement and deep breathing practice to promote personal health and mental calm.The cost is $42 for 6 weeks.
Starting Oct. 18, Jamie Adcock will be teaching Fitness for Active Agers on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Jamie’s class incorporates exercises promoting enjoyable movement, balance, posture improvement and full body strength and coordination.. The cost is $40 for 8 weeks. Call 608-837-4611 to register for these classes.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
SENIOR FILM FRIDAYS - Tune in to enjoy film classics twice a month. Showings will be broadcast at 2 and 6 p.m. beginning with a McFarland Senior Services News Flash, followed by the featured film. Tune in at TDS Cable Channel 1009, Spectrum Cable Channel 982 or online at www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com Fri., Oct. 7 - Senior Film Fridays - The Bat (1959) A crazed killer known as "The Bat" is on the loose in a mansion full of people. Friday, Oct. 28 "The Last Man on Earth" (1964) When a disease turns all of humanity into the living dead, the last man on earth becomes a reluctant vampire hunter.
Wed., Oct. 19 - 9 a.m. - Coffee & Conversation Hour - McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays—9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489