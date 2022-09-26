Monona Senior Center
Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. Safety with Monona Fire/EMS - This is great opportunity to meet the Monona Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff, ask questions and cover topics such as “Vial of Life”, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Please call to register 608-222-3415. Join Us.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Coffee & Conversation – We provide the coffee, you provide the conversation. Call to let us know you will attending. 608-222-3415
Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Memory Café – A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for conversation, connection, games, refreshments and activities. Our October Theme is Fall Fun! Call 608-222-3415 to register. Brought to you by the Monona Area Dementia Friendly Community. Held at the Monona Library.
Mark your Calendar for more events: Let’s Dance - Friends of the Monona Senior Center are sponsoring Marcy & The Highlights- Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the East Side Club, Monona Drive. . There will be door prizes and refreshments. Ticket prices are $10 so call to RSVP 608-222-3415. Payment recommended by October 5.
Fun & Fitness:
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center and on Zoom. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class. Amy Davidson Unitan guides us through this hour practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds our confidence and creates class camaraderie.
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays at 10 a.m. Stretch & Tone, 11 a.m. Pilates in person in the “Lounge” of the community center. Amy Gallagher leads these classes and uses the weights and bands to expand and improve endurance, posture, balance and circulation.
Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi on Zoom. This 45 minute class is just enough Tai Chi Kung movements which can be practiced standing or seated. Call from the Zoom link. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. NEW VIDEO SERIES Exercise. Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Sept 29 –Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Nutrition Session with UW Extension 9:10 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept 30 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m..
Monday, Oct 3 – Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 4 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Drumlin sponsoredBingo 1p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct 5 – Foot Care 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m., Walking Class 1 p.m.
Mark your calendar for the 10th annual ColoniALE Fest Friday, November 4 at 6 pm at the Colonial Club. The great folks from the Sun Prairie Wort Hogs home-brew club will be on hand to talk about brewing your own beer. We are especially pleased to announce special guest former UW Badger/Green Bay Packer Mark Tauscher who will be pouring samples for our guests. Tickets for the event are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets for Club 301 members are $25. You can purchase your tickets in advance online at www.colonialclub.org or at the Colonial Club main office. We hope to see you there!
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Friday, Sept. 30 – Lunch & Learn — Older Adults and Emotional Well Being. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch served at noon, presentation from 12:30 — 1:15 p.m. Join us for our quarterly lunch and learn event. Guest speakers Kathleen Pater and Melissa Stolz from the Dane County Mental Health Resource Team will discuss strategies to support the emotional health and well-being of older adults and how to connect with resource in the community.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489