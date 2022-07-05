Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday July 8 at 11:30 a.m. Monona Senior Center : NewBridge Case Manager Hours –Stop into the Senior Center and ask questions or obtain information on NewBridge services.
Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Calling all Veterans… We offer the camaraderie of being with your fellow veterans, plus education on veteran benefits and services with a coordinator from the Vet Center. RSVP to 608-222-3415 or stop in the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
Friday, July 15 at 9 a.m. R.O.M.E.O – Guest Speaker: Steve Halverson – Join us for this featured presentation on the Dane County Veterans monument in Ahuska Park Monona. Learn stories of the 635 men and women from Dane County who served in combat since World War 1. Call us to register 608-222-3415.
Christmas in July !! Craft Fair ! Open to the Public. Stop in Thursday July 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to shop the original, homemade items created for you by local, talented crafters. “It’s not too early to shop for the Holidays."
Weekly Fitness Programs
Monday July 11, 18, 25 at 11 a.m. Tai Chi & Ice Cream - Enjoy the best of Wisconsin’s balmy season by practicing Tai Chi with friends under a summer sky and treating yourself to ice cream after! Jody Curley’s Monday Tai Chi class will hold practice at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way each Monday in June & July. Grab your hat & sunglasses and come on down. Register the first day of class with the instructor and the fee is $5 per class. For further questions call 608-222-3415.
Monona Community Center (upstairs Lounge)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m. / Pilates for Older Adults at 11 a.m. $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- For anyone who has ever hesitated to try yoga because of the challenge of getting down onto the floor or doing standing poses, now a chair becomes your mat. Everyone welcome, beginner to advanced. The class will include stretching, strengthening and fun. Extra bonus: If you can’t make it in person call 608-222-3415 we will send the Zoom link.
Fitness on Zoom
Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. - Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415 .
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, July 7 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m
Friday, July 8 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Red Hat lunch at BB Jacks in Cottage Grove 11:30 p.m.
Monday, July 11 – Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Crafts with Sally 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m., Meet the Candidates Forum vying for Gary Hebl’s state legislative seat 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13 – Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Circle of Friend Book Club 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Sign up for Strong People Strong Bodies. This is an evidence-based progressive strength training program provided by UW-Madison Extension. This program will help you increase your strength, bone density, balance and energy. This FREE class will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for 8 weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Colonial Club. There will also be a short nutrition program before the workshop on Thursdays at 9:10 a.m. To register, call 608-837-4611. There is a questionnaire to be completed prior to the first class.