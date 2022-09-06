Monona Senior CenterSeptember is Senior Center Month! Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.