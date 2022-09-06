Monona Senior CenterSeptember is Senior Center Month! Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Give us a call to sign up for the exciting Events in September 608-222-3415.
Friday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. – Scholarly Scoop returns with the month lecture series featuring engaging topics and professors from the UW-Whitewater system. Join Nathan McGovern, Associate Professor of Asian Religions as he presents “Seeing Through Religion”.
Friday, Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. The NewBridge case manager hours. Stop into the Monona Senior Center and ask a question or obtain information on NewBridge Services.
Monday, Sept. 12 at 1-3 p.m. Connecting Across Differences –Finding Common Ground with Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime – In this 8 week session, Compassionate Communication offers tools for reaching across differences, increasing respect & hope, and reducing misunderstandings. For questions or to register, contact us at 608-222-3415 $20 for the workshop $16 for the book. Scholarships available, so call today. Located at the Goodman Community Center.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. – Calling all Veterans. Drop in to the Center to meet with fellow veterans. The Vet Center coordinator will be onsite to share resources and services. Call to let us know you would like to attend. 608-222-3415
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Caregiving for Self & Others- Please join Jody Curley, M.A. a Madison native who has worked in the geriatric care field for fifty years, becoming a dementia care specialist and Alzheimer’s care educator for this interactive Zoom presentation. Call to register 608-222-3415. Let us know if you will need to attend in person or will join us through ZOOM. This event will be live streamed.
Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Older Men Eating Out. Our Topic is: Trees – in the parks, at your home and neighborhood with guest speaker Sean Gere. Sean is an arborist/researcher/educator and tree enthusiast located in Madison. We may even have time to take a stroll in the park at the Center. Give us a call to register for this unique and informative event. 608-222-3415
Colonial Club Senior Activity CenterFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Sept 8 –Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Nutrition Session with UW Extension 9:10 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept 9 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Active Agers Exercise 9:30 a.m. – Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m..
Monday, Sept 12 – Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 13 –GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m,Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., A Gift to Your Family presentation by Cress 2 p.m., Membership and Chorus Open House 2:30 p.m. Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 14 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m. Brat Dinner 4 p.m., sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
McFarland Senior OutreachBeginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Friday, Sept. 9 — Summer celebration picnic and pig roast will be held from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at William McFarland Soccer Park Shelter, 4802 Marsh Road with live music by Bahama Bob, reservation are required, please call 608-838-7117.
Senior Film Fridays Returns with Spaghetti WesternsFriday, Sept. 9 — The Grand Duel (1972) action packed western with a ton of shootouts and big action scenes.
Friday, Sept. 23 — It Can Be Done Amigo (1972) Tale about a drifter who is being forced to marry a gunslinger’s sister.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Coffee ad Conversation Hour — Join us for a drop-in Coffee & Conversation Hour. Hot coffee and pastries provided. Free insulated travel cups for attendees. $2 suggested donation. 9 a.m. — 10 a.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489