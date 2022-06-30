Monona Senior CenterExpand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
- Tuesday, July 5 & 19 — 12:30 -2:30 p.m. Open Lab with Dan – Space is available for five people for a two hour in person open lab with day. The lab time is shared between everyone and Dan will rotate around the room. All devices, people and skill levels welcome. Call 608-222-3415 to signup, also let us know your lab request. Only one lab appointment per month.
Wednesday, July 6 from 10–11:30 a.m. – Memory Café – A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for conversation, connection, games, refreshments and activities. Located at the Monona Library, 1000 Nichols Road. Please call 608-222-3415 to register.
Wednesday, July 6 from 10-11 a.m. – Coffee & Conversations — In Person. We will meet outside, poolside in the grass, weather permitting so bring a comfy chair and chat with us. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Weekly Fitness Programs
Mondays July 11, 18, 25 at 11 a.m. New !! Tai Chi & Ice Cream — Enjoy the best of Wisconsin’s balmy season by practicing Tai Chi with friends under a summer sky and treating yourself to ice cream after! Jody Curley’s Monday Tai Chi class will hold practice at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way each Monday in June and July. Grab your hat & sunglasses and come on down. Register the first day of class with the instructor and the fee is $5 per class. For further questions call 608-222-3415.
Monona Community Center (upstairs Lounge)Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m./Pilates for Older Adults at 11 a.m. $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- For anyone who has ever hesitated to try yoga because of the challenge of getting down onto the floor or doing standing poses, now a chair becomes your mat. Everyone welcome, beginner to advanced. The class will include stretching, strengthening and fun. Extra bonus: If you can’t make it in person call 608-222-3415 we will send the Zoom link.
Fitness on Zoom
Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. — Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415.
Colonial Club Senior Activity CenterFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call. Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, June 30 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Hebl & Hebl sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, July 1 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 4 – Closed for 4th of July Holiday
Tuesday, July 5 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m,., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m., Drumlin sponsored bingo 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6 – Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., RSVP Groups Project 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.