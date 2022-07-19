Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Wednesday, July 27 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. Free Memory Screenings at the Monona Library. Sign up by calling 608-222-6127.
Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. – Health & Wealth Series Presentation –Mobility-Use it or Lose IT with Dr. Kari Martin. Join us for an informative and interactive presentation on Mobility. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Friday July 29 at 1p.m. Ice Cream Social at Fireman’s Park (corner of Winnequah Road and Progressive Lane) Monona. Music provided by Minor Changes with a variety of jazz, swing and pop. Call to register 608-222-3415. See you in park for ice cream and music.
Weekly Fitness Programs
Monday July 25 at 11 a.m. Tai Chi & Ice Cream. Jody Curley’s Monday Tai Chi class will hold practice at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Grab your hat & sunglasses and come on down. The last in person class for the season Returning to Zoom in August. For further questions call 608-222-3415.
Monona Community Center (upstairs Lounge)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10:00 a.m. /Pilates for Older Adults at 11 a.m. $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- For anyone who has ever hesitated to try yoga because of the challenge of getting down onto the floor or doing standing poses, now a chair becomes your mat. Everyone welcome, beginner to advanced. The class will include stretching, strengthening and fun. Extra bonus: If you can’t make it in person call 608-222-3415 we will send the Zoom link.
Fitness on Zoom
Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. - Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415 .
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call. Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, July 21
Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Day for Seniors featuring Susie Frankland 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 25
Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Presentation “Anatomy of a Novel” by David Benjamin, EMS Health Checks 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.,
Wednesday, July 27
Cottage Grove Memory Café at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Hwy AB from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Computer Tutor to the Rescue - Did you get a new phone, tablet or laptop? Are you wondering how to set it up and use it? Or do you just wonder how to use a computer? Drop in at the computer lab on Mondays between 2 and 4 p.m. to have one of our volunteers help answer questions.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour will continue June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
On Friday, June 10, there will be a lunch and learn event at 11:45 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. There will be a presentation by Amy Scarr of Dane County Adult Protective Services.
On Wednesday, June 22, there will be a Father’s Day event at 1 p.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter, 5012 Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489