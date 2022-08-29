Monona Senior Center
September is Senior Center Month! Drop in and expand your'e circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Give us a call to sign up for the exciting Events in September 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Coffee & Conversation - Drop in for a bit of conversation! Check in with others and learn about activities coming up.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Memory Café – A welcoming place where individual with memory loss and their caregivers can get together.
Thursday, Sept. 8 @ 1 p.m. My Favorite Things- Four Seasons Theatre is back with the Best of Broadway” My Favorite Things”. Great local singers will share songs and stories about their favorite tunes.
Friday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. –Scholarly Scoop returns with the month lecture series featuring engaging topics and professors from the UW-Whitewater system. Join Nathan McGovern, Associate Professor of Asian Religions as he presents “Seeing Through Religion”.
Friday, Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. The NewBridge case manager hours. Stop into the Monona Senior Center and ask a question or obtain information on NewBridge Services.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Sept 1 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Nutrition Session with UW Extension 9:10 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept 2 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m..
Monday, Sept 5 – Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept 6 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Drumlin sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 7 – Foot Care 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m. Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Save the Date: ColoniALE Fest is back! Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., we will be featuring over 60 beers to sample as well as a variety of wines. Go to colonialclub.org Events for more information.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Friday, Sept. 9 - Summer celebration picnic and pig roast will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at William McFarland Soccer Park Shelter, 4802 Marsh Road with live music by Bahama Bob, reservation are required, please call 608-838-7117.
Senior Film Fridays Returns with Spaghetti Westerns
Friday, Sept. 9 - The Grand Duel (1972) action packed western with a ton of shootouts and big action scenes.
Friday, Sept. 23 - It Can Be Done Amigo (1972) Tale about a drifter who is being forced to marry a gunslinger's sister.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Coffee ad Conversation Hour - Join us for a drop-in Coffee & Conversation Hour. Hot coffee and pastries provided. Free insulated travel cups for attendees. $2 suggested donation. 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489