Monona Senior CenterExpand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday, July 15 at New Time 9 a.m. R.O.M.E.O – The Guest Speaker: Steve Halverson – Join us for this featured presentation on the Dane County Veterans monument in Ahuska Park Monona. Learn stories of the 635 men and women from Dane County who served in combat since World War 1. Call us to register 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, July 20, 11 a.m. Outdoor Games – Come to the Grand Crossing Park behind Buck & Honey’s in Monona for a bit of Croquet, giant Jenga or Bean Bag toss & stay for ice cream from Below Deck to cool off. Parking is plentiful at the Current parking ramp so grab your hat and stop on by. Call 608-222-3415 if interested.
Wednesday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. Bird & Nature Adventures – Talk a walk at Aldo Leopold Nature Center with Naturalist Julie Melton. The topic is : Butterflies & Bees. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up and let us know if you would like walking sticks. This is an informative, fun and casual walk for everyone.
Christmas in July!! Craft Fair! Open to the Public. Stop in Thursday July 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to shop the original, homemade items created for you by local, talented crafters. “It’s not too early to shop for the Holidays”
Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Summer Concerts in Winnequah Park Begin! Friends of The Monona Senior Center Presents: Marcy & the Highlights .Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Free Memory Screenings – Wednesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Monona Library. Sign up by calling 608-222-6127.
Health & Wealth Series – Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. –Presentation –Mobility-Use it or Lose IT with Dr. Kari Martin. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Monona Community Center (upstairs Lounge)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m. / Pilates for Older Adults at 11 a.m. $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- For anyone who has ever hesitated to try yoga because of the challenge of getting down onto the floor or doing standing poses, now a chair becomes your mat. Everyone welcome, beginner to advanced. The class will include stretching, strengthening and fun. Extra bonus: If you can’t make it in person call 608-222-3415 we will send the Zoom link.
Fitness on Zoom
Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. — Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415 .
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homec are, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, July 14–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Hyland Sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, July 15 – Footcare 9 a.m., Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 18 – Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.,
Wednesday, July 20 – Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Sign up for Strong People Strong Bodies. This is an evidence-based progressive strength training program provided by UW-Madison Extension. This program will help you increase your strength, bone density, balance and energy. This FREE class will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for 8 weeks starting Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Colonial Club. There will also be a short nutrition program before the workshop on Thursdays at 9:10 a.m. To register, call 608-837-4611. There is a questionnaire to be completed prior to the first class.
McFarland Senior OutreachThe monthly Coffee and Conversation hour will continue July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Rootin’ Tootin’ Root Beer Floats, Wednesday, July 27 from 1-2:30 p.m., Lewis Park Shelter, 5012 Highland Drive.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489