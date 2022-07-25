Monona Senior Center
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK.http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday, July 29 at 1 pm. Ice Cream Social at Fireman’s Park (corner of Winnequah Road and Progressive Lane) Monona. Music provided by Minor Changes with a variety of jazz, swing and pop. Call to register 608-222-3415. See you in park for ice cream and music.
Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Summer Concerts in Winnequah Park – Entertainment features the Mark Croft Band. Bring family, friends, blankets and lawn chairs. Food carts and the Monona Traveling Biergarten will be available at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. – Memory Café – A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for connections, conversations, refreshment and activities. Our Theme for August is County Fair. Located at the Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, please call to register 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. – Coffee and Conversations – Grab your beverage of choice and stop in to share what is happening for you this summer. Gather to share resources, ideas and what events are happening in the area. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Friday, Aug. 5 at 3 pm. –Lights, Camera, Action at Fireman’s Park Shelter – Intergenerational Programming – Summer Camp students will dazzle us with a performance of their summer events and activities. Bring a chair and join us.
Weekly Fitness Programs
Monona Community Center (upstairs Lounge)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10:00 a.m. /Pilates for Older Adults at 11 a.m. $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- For anyone who has ever hesitated to try yoga because of the challenge of getting down onto the floor or doing standing poses, now a chair becomes your mat. Everyone welcome, beginner to advanced. The class will include stretching, strengthening and fun. Extra bonus: If you can’t make it in person call 608-222-3415 we will send the Zoom link.
Fitness on Zoom
Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. — Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415 .
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, July 28 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Book Club 1 p.m., Hebl & Hebl sponsored bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, July 29 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug 1 – Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug 2 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Danc-ing 6 p.m.,
Wednesday, Aug 3 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Brat Bash is Wednesday, August 24, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. We are partnering this year with our friends at Sun Prairie Zimbrick Chevrolet who will be hosting the drive thru event at their location at 1877 West Main in Sun Prairie. We’ll be serving up Wisconsin’s favorite summertime meal: juicy brats, along with chips and beverages. Watch for the signs to drive thru at the Zimbrick location on August 24.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour will continue Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489