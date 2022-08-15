Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenterwhere you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. Health & Wealth Series Part 2 – Estate Planning basics. Akamai Investment Advisors is proud to host the 2nd of our 4 part workshop series. Attorney Rachel Snyder will discuss estate planning basics and the questions one should ask to determine which planning tools are appropriate for your circumstances. Please RSVP by Tuesday Aug. 23 by calling 608-222-3415.
Friday, Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Free Friday Movie Matinees: Call to make your reservation 608-222-3415. Movie is: Redeeming Love starring Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis. Rate PG-13 and runs 2 hours, 14 minutes.
More at the Center : Drop in or call for more details. Reminder No Programs Aug. 26 due to Lil Badger Consignment Sale.
Mondays at 12:30 p.m. – Bridge call the coordinator to sign up 608-839-4845
Tuesdays at 1 p.m. – Scrabble
Wednesdays at 12:45 p.m. – Euchre
Thursdays at 12 p.m. – Dominoes or Rummikub
Fridays at 12:15 p.m. – Sheepshead
Fitness & Wellness
Monona Community Center (upstairs Lounge)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10:00 a.m. / Pilates for Older Adults at 11:00 a.m. $5.00 per class payable to the instructor.
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
No Class Aug. 30
Chair Yoga- For anyone who has ever hesitated to try yoga because of the challenge of getting down onto the floor or doing standing poses, now a chair becomes your mat. Everyone welcome, beginner to advanced. The class will include stretching, strengthening and fun. Extra bonus: If you can’t make it in person call 608-222-3415 we will send the Zoom link.
Zoom Fitness
Call 608-222-3415 with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. $5 per class contribution.
Mondays Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. Tai Chi Balance
No class Aug. 29
Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance.
Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi This 45-minute class offers a “just enough!” Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patterns which may be practiced standing, seated, and are appropriate for everyone!
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Aug 18 - Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Nutrition Session with UW Extension 9:10 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Day for Seniors 1:30 p.m. with Mike Massey.
Friday, Aug 19 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m..
Monday, Aug 22 – Genealogy Workshop 9:30 a.m., all welcome. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug 23 –Footcare 9 a.m., GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Presentation: Agricultural Roots of Sun Prairie by Joe Chase 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Hebl & Hebl Sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug 24 – Cottage Grove Memory Café 9:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland, Brat Bash from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. at Sun Prairie Zimbrick Chevrolet, Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489