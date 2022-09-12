Monona Senior Center
September is Senior Center Month ! Drop in and expand your circles with fun activities Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You don’t need to be a Monona resident to participate. You can find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center or listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events. Check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Give us a call to sign up for the exciting Events in September 608-222-3415.
Friday, Sept.16 at 9 a.m. R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Older Men Eating Out. Our Topic is : Trees – in the parks, at your home and neighborhood with guest speaker Sean Gere. Sean is an arborist/researcher/educator and tree enthusiast located in Madison. We may even have time to take a stroll in the park at the Center. Give us a call to register for this unique and informative event. 608-222-3415 .
Monday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. It’s called Sip & Swipe – it is a free tablet training for adults! This class provides the basics of iPad and Tablet use. Learn at your own pace with a coach to assist you.
Call to sign up at 608-222-3415 and let us know if you are bringing your own iPad or would like to use one of the classes.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Caregiving for Self & Others- If you are in need of a re-boot in your life, whether you are a caregiver or not or are curious about how to navigate all the aspects of caring for friends and family in these times join us. This interactive presentation will be led by Jody Curley, M.A. a Madison native who has worked in the geriatric care field for fifty years, becoming a dementia care specialist and Alzheimer’s care educator for this interactive Zoom presentation. Call to register 608-222-3415. Let us know if you will need to attend in person or will join us through ZOOM. This event will be live streamed.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Bird & Nature Adventure - Topic: What’s in the Pond?, led by Naturalist Nancy Fonzen. Meet at the Aldo Leopold parking lot 330 Femrite Drive and at 1:30 p.m. we will head to the pond. Trails accommodate walker & walking sticks will be provided. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up. Free and open to the public.
Mondays at 11 a.m. Tai Chi Balance class on Zoom. This class meets the balance-enhancing criteria developed by the Balance Keys Committee of Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County. Begin your practice to enhance and strengthen endurance, balance and other tasks in fall prevention. This class is offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga in the “Lounge” of the community center and on Zoom. Gain flexibility, endurance and balance in this chair yoga class. Amy Davidson Unitan guides us through this hour practice with encouragement and expertise, which builds our confidence and creates class camaraderie.
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays at 10 a.m. Stretch & Tone, 11 a.m. Pilates in person in the “Lounge” of the community center. Amy Gallagher leads these classes and uses the weights and bands to expand and improve endurance, posture, balance and circulation.
Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi on Zoom. This 45 minute class is just enough Tai Chi Kung movements which can be practiced standing or seated. Call from the Zoom link. Give us a call with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. 608-222-3415
Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. NEW VIDEO SERIES Exercise. Held in the Senior Center this chair based video exercise program uses bands and weights to kick off your day. Drop-in to this free class.
Keep an eye out for more events this month on our website. Programs like the Health & Wealth Series –review of Medicare open enrollment September 28th at 10 a.m., or Collette Travel Last Splash trip preview for Nashville & Ireland in 2023. Sept. 2h at 1 p.m., and Safety with Monona Fire/EMS on Thursdays Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Sept 15 –Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Nutrition Session with UW Extension 9:10 a.m., Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Bingo sponsored by Hyland.
Friday, Sept 16 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m..
Monday, Sept 1 9– Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 20 –GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 21 – Foot Care 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m..
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging started distributing farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — National Voter Registration Day.Need to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your address and/or name? Visit myvote.wi.gov or stop by one of the following locations for more information. McFarland House Café 7- 8:30 a.m., Village Hall 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., E.D. Locke Public Library 4:30 - 6 p.m. For other voting relations questions call 608-838-3153.
Friday, Sept. 23 — It Can Be Done Amigo (1972) Tale about a drifter who is being forced to marry a gunslinger’s sister.
Friday, Sept. 30 – Lunch & Learn - Older Adults and Emotional Well Being. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch served at noon, presentation from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Join us for our quarterly lunch and learn event. Guest speakers Kathleen Pater and Melissa Stolz from the Dane County Mental Health Resource Team will discuss strategies to support the emotional health and well-being of older adults and how to connect with resource in the community.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489