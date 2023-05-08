top story Senior Meals Herald Independent Senior Meals May 11 - May 17 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colonial ClubThursday, May 11Stuffed chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, wheat dinner rollFriday, May 12Pork loin & gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, mixed melon, rye bread, fruit cup, MO: Veggie burgerMonday, May 15Chicken salad croissant, lettuce leaf, coleslaw, pears, sherbertTuesday, May 16Cheeseburger, tomato, onion, lettuce, wheat bun, calico beans, tater tots, fresh fruit, cookie, MO: veggie burgerWednesday, May 17Chicken pasta with grapes, cherry tomatoes, pea salad, wheat bread, cheesecake, MO: Veggie pasta saladMcFarland Senior OutreachThursday, May 11Traditional meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, white bread with butter, applesauce, MO: Hummus and pita, N: NCS - N/AFriday, May 12Chili with cheese, baked potato, sour cream with butter, cornbread, pears, Fig Newton bar, MO: Veggie chili, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitMonday, May 15Chicken A La King, brown rice, capri blend, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, Scooby Snacks, MO: Veggie chicken, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitTuesday, May 16Meat sauce, spaghetti noodles, carrots, mixed green salad, dressing, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Marinara sauce, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruitWednesday, May 17Italian sausage, NAS: Chicken breast, coney bun, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, Rees's PB cup, MO: Veggie chicken, NCS: SF Jell-O Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Keeping the history of a village and a family McFarland track: 4x100 relay boys team breaks 37-year old school record at Fort Atkinson McFarland Village Board approves filling Public Safety Center sinkhole In McFarland, first Pride Festival planned for June 25 McFarland baseball cruises to win against East Troy, have won last six games Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!