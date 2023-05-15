top story Worship Herald Independent Worship Calendar May 18 - May 24 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 18 - May 24Bryn Mawr Presbyterian229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove608-839-4768brynmawrcg@gmail.comhttp://brynmawrpc.orgPastor Elaine Hanson-HysellSunday 9:30 a.m. worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School“The small church with the big heart”Good Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran (LCMS)1860 Highway 51, Stoughton608-873-5924Pastor Todd McVeySunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on FacebookSee website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherd bythelake.orgHope Lutheran3702 County Road AB, McFarland(608) 838-3586www.hope-in-action.orgPastor Beth Schultz ByrnesThursday 6:30 p.m. Midweek Worship ServiceSaturday TBA Property Work DaySunday 9 a.m. Blended Worship w/Confirmation, 10 a.m. Hannah Circle, 11 a.m. Game DayWednesday 9:30 a.m. Memory CafeMcFarland Lutheran Church5529 Marsh Road, McFarland608-838-3184Pastor Kelli Schmitwww.mcfarland lutheran.orgSaturday 5 p.m. (casual)Sunday 8 a.m. (traditional), 10 a.m. (contemporary), 9 a.m. Sunday school/music (September to May), 9:15 a.m. Faith formation classes for all ages (September to May)Nursery care available during Sunday worshipMonona United Methodist Church606 Nichols Road, Monona608-222-163310 a.m. In-Person WorshipPastor Paul Johnsenwww.mononaunitedmethodistchurch.orgNew Life Church7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison608-223-9337www.newlifelc.comPastor Heather Haywardpastor@newlifelc.comFollow us on Facebookwww.facebook.com/newlifemadisonSunday 8:15 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Worship services are held virtually on Facebook live and in-personRisen Savior Lutheran Church (WELS)5001 Holscher Road, McFarland (on the corner of Siggelkow and Holscher Road under the water tower)608-838-7212risensaviorlutheran.orgPastor Joshua JankeSunday 9 a.m. Worship, 10:15 a.m. Adult Bible class and Sunday school(Watch services on website, risensavior lutheran.org)St. Stephen’s Lutheran ELCA5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona608-222-1241Senior Pastor: Elisa Brandtwww.ststephensmonona.orgThursday 9 a.m. Morning Prayer, 10:30 a.m. Heritage Ind. Living, 11 a.m. - Heritage Assisted, 1 p.m. Accordian Band, 7 p.m. AASaturday 8 a.m. Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m. Wil-Mar Center MealSunday 9:30 a.m. Worship in person & livestreamed on YouTube, 10:30 a.m. Fellowship, 10:40 Adult EducationMonday 5:30 p.m. Foundation meetingTuesday 9:30 a.m. Devotions, 10 a.m. Staff MeetingWednesday 5:15 p.m. TOPS, 5:30 p.m. AA, 6:30 p.m. Choir Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today