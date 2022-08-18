Hilary Brandt, one of two candidates running to replace Chris St. Clair as a McFarland village board trustee, was selected for the position over Luke Fessler. St. Clair departed in early July due to a change in "life circumstances" and a desire to focus on his career and family.
Hilary Brandt, a current member of the village’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, was selected as the newest member of the McFarland village board.
Brandt was chosen for the role at an Aug. 11 meeting, where the village board interviewed two possible candidates – Brandt and parks and recreation committee member Luke Fessler.
Brandt will serve the remainder of Chris St. Clair’s term on the board, which expires April 17, 2023. St. Clair resigned in early July, citing a change in “life circumstances” and a desire to focus on his career and family.
Both candidates were given five minutes at the Aug. 11 meeting to introduce themselves, followed by an opportunity for the board to ask questions to the candidates.
Brandt used her allotted introduction time to talk about leadership and inclusivity in the community, while Fessler spoke about his experience and service to the village.
“I believe that as leaders of the village, you need someone who looks at different perspectives and viewpoints and listens to people,” Brandt said. “We’re always learning and growing. It’s a group effort and I think coming together and providing a safe place for people to ask questions can tear those walls down.”
In addition to her role on the DEI committee, Brandt is a member of the McFarland Equity Project. She’s the CEO of HMB Solutions, a former middle-level educator and a stay-at-home parent.
According to her application for the position, Brandt’s top priorities are “elevating equity, activating diversity and leading inclusivity within the village,” along with sustainability efforts and increasing communication between the village and the community.
“I saw this position and I thought this would be a great opportunity as a way to serve and get involved in a larger way in our community,” Fessler said.
Fessler is currently a member of the Parks and Recreation committee, the McFarland Boys Basketball Association board and has volunteer experience. He’s an IT Manager and a small business owner.
According to his application, Fessler’s priorities are making “McFarland a destination for businesses and diverse groups of all income levels, and address the lack of affordable housing,” along with providing more programming for youth, adults and seniors, and sustainability efforts.
After the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, each of the four trustees present at the meeting voiced their support for one candidate. Village president Carolyn Clow and trustees Stephanie Brassington and Ed Wreh all spoke in favor of Brandt, while trustee TJ Jerke spoke in favor of Fessler. Jerke cited Fessler’s community experience as the reason he voted for him over Brandt, while Wreh said he liked Brandt because she “brings a different perspective,” to the board.
“We’ve been through this process before and I have to say this is a very hard decision,” Brassington said. “I guess if I had to pick one over the other, I would probably choose Hilary because I have more experience working with her. But I think you’re both incredible people and I think you both have a lot to bring to the board.”
After a motion to elect Brandt to the board, the trustees voted unanimously in favor of Brandt. Brandt is set to attend her final DEI committee meeting on Aug. 15 before leaving that committee, and being sworn in to the village board at the Aug. 17 meeting.
“We (my husband and I) love the community,” Brandt said. “I’m dedicated to making this community even better and supporting everyone here. I think we have so much potential to get better.”