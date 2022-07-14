July 14 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, July 14: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: Marketplace Dayz
The annual Marketplace Dayz festival, hosted by the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, will be held July 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center, 421 W. Cottage Grove Road. The festivities will include live music, food and beverages, games for families and booths hosted by local community organizations.
Saturday, July 16: Benefit
There will be a benefit to fundraise for purchasing a service animal for a Stoughton resident on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway.
Wednesday, July 20: Night Markets
Doundrins Distilling is hosting a night market on the third Wednesday of each month, from May to October, from 5-9 p.m., at 300 Progress Drive.
Thursday, July 21: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, July 21 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m. Eastside Elementary will perform.
Monona
Thursday, July 14: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, July 14 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. Mark Croft will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.
Thursday, July 14: Back Porch Concert
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will hold its annual Back Porch Concerts this summer, the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The concerts will be July 7 (Big Squeezy Accordian Band), July 14 (Curley and the Key), July 21 (Second Swing Around), July 28 (Sparetime Bluegrass) and Aug. 4 (Moldy Jam). Concerts start at 7 p.m. at 4718 Monona Drive.
Thursday, July 21: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. The Gravity Band will perform.
Thursday, July 21: Back Porch Concert
Friday, July 22: Dive-in Movie
The Monona Community Pool will hold its annual “Dive-in Movie” on Friday, July 22 from 7-10 p.m. 1013 Nichols Road. Families can swim in the pool while watching the movie “Encanto.” Pre-registration required.
Sunday, July 24: Bags Tournament
The third annual bags tournament, hosted by the Monona East Side Business Alliance, will be Sunday, July 24 from 1-3 p.m. at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway.
McFarland
Thursday, July 14: Coffee, Art and Conversation
Farwell Gallery, 4721 Farwell Street, holds a morning coffee event for art lovers on the second Thursday of each month. The next event is Thursday, July 14 from 9-11 a.m.
Thursday, July 14: Hula hooping performance
The E.D. Locke will hold a hula hoop dancing workshop with Danielle of Hoop Elation on July 14 at 2 p.m. ant 6 p.m. Event includes a performance from Danielle, followed by a workshop where participants learn beginner moves.
Saturday, July 16: Officer Ryan Copeland Memorial Golf Outing
The sixth-annual Officer Ryan Copeland Memorial Golf Outing is set for July 16 beginning at 7 a.m. at Door Creek Golf Course, 4321 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove. The annual outing fundraises for the McFarland k-9 unit. Preregistration is required.
Saturday, July 16: Cherry and Jerry concert
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold an outdoor concert with St. Louis duo Cherry and Jerry on July 16 at 7 p.m. at 5920 Milwaukee Street. Concert will move indoors if weather requires.
Saturday, July 16: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be July 16 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.
Wednesday, July 20: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club is holding a monthly Food Cart Frenzy on the third Wednesday of the month, where area food carts visit Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Participants can enjoy dinner on July 20 from 5-7 p.m. and share community.
Wednesday, July 20: Adult Craft Club
The adult craft club in McFarland will meet monthly beginning on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Registration required.
Thursday, July 21: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21: Contemporary Native Art, Issues and (Mis)Understandings
National Heritage Fellow Karen Ann Hoffman of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin will hold a presentation about contemporary Native art on July 21 at 6 p.m. at 5920 Milwaukee Street. Hoffman will share a presentation of her art, songs and stories, comparing the ways western and Native cultures understand art. Hoffman will also lead a discussion on the prevalence of missing and murdered Indigenous women. And, Hoffman will open a space for questions to address misunderstandings.
Saturday, July 23: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be July 23 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane. Music at 3 p.m. with Lillies of the Midwest.
Saturday, July 23: MMOCA Art Cart
The MMOCA Art Cart, a mobile art program run by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, will visit the McFarland area on July 23 at the Mcfarland Discovery Garden from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Children three and above are welcome with an adult to do art at the site. No registration required.