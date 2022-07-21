July 21 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, July 21: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, July 21 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m. Eastside Elementary will perform.
Tuesday, July 26: Drag Bingo
Doundrins Distilling is holding its monthly Drag Bingo event on Tuesday, July 26 from 5:30-9 p.m. Participants can play bingo in the cocktail garden, hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze.
Wednesday, July 27: Cottage Grove Memory Café
Memory Cafés are free neighborhood social gatherings that allow people with mild memory loss and their caregiver to connect, socialize and build support networks. Cafés feature a variety of activities including music, crafts, speakers, refreshments and more. Join us from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on the 4th Wednesday of every month at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Hwy AB. Call 1(608) 839-4426 or 1(608) 839-4838 for information.
Thursday, July 28: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Monona
Thursday, July 21: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. The Gravity Band will perform.
Thursday, July 21: Back Porch Concert
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will hold its annual Back Porch Concerts this summer, the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The concerts will be July 21 (Second Swing Around), July 28 (Sparetime Bluegrass) and Aug. 4 (Moldy Jam). Concerts start at 7 p.m. at 4718 Monona Drive.
Friday, July 22: Dive-in Movie
The Monona Community Pool will hold its annual “Dive-in Movie” on Friday, July 22 from 7-10 p.m. 1013 Nichols Road. Families can swim in the pool while watching the movie “Encanto.” Pre-registration required.
Sunday, July 24: Bags Tournament
The third annual bags tournament, hosted by the Monona East Side Business Alliance, will be Sunday, July 24 from 1-3 p.m. at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway.
Wednesday, July 27: Kayak outing
The Monona East Side Business Alliance is holding its networking kayak outing on Wednesday, July 27 from 1-4 p.m. starting and ending at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Avenue. Pre-registration required.
Thursday, July 28: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, July 28 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. Tom and Evan will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.
McFarland
Wednesday, July 20: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club is holding a monthly Food Cart Frenzy on the third Wednesday of the month, where area food carts visit Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Participants can enjoy dinner on July 20 from 5-7 p.m. and share community.
Wednesday, July 20: Adult Craft Club
The adult craft club in McFarland will meet monthly beginning on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Registration required.
Thursday, July 21: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21: Contemporary Native Art, Issues and (Mis)Understandings
National Heritage Fellow Karen Ann Hoffman of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin will hold a presentation about contemporary Native art on July 21 at 6 p.m. at 5920 Milwaukee Street. Hoffman will share a presentation of her art, songs and stories, comparing the ways western and Native cultures understand art. Hoffman will also lead a discussion on the prevalence of missing and murdered Indigenous women. And, Hoffman will open a space for questions to address misunderstandings.
Friday, July 22: Shakespeare in State Parks
Summit Players Theatre, a traveling, non-profit theatre company that provides free Shakespeare performances and workshops in the Wisconsin State Parks, is returning in summer 2022, performing Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy play “Much Ado About Nothing” to 23 state parks. This show will be presented in the same accessible, family-friendly style the group is known for. The Summit Players will perform at Lake Kegonsa State Park on July 22.
Saturday, July 23: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be July 23 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane. Music at 3 p.m. with Lillies of the Midwest.
Saturday, July 23: MMOCA Art Cart
The MMOCA Art Cart, a mobile art program run by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, will visit the McFarland area on July 23 at the McFarland Discovery Garden from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Children three and above are welcome with an adult to do art at the site. No registration required.
Thursday, July 28: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 28: Historic McFarland Walking Tour
Local historian Ron Larson will lead historical walking tours about two topics around the village throughout the summer. The tours will be Thursday July 28, Tuesday Aug. 9 and Thursday Aug. 25. Tours kick off at 6:30 p.m. from in front of the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Larson will offer two types of tours – one sharing McFarland’s 170-year railroad history, and one sharing the history of important figures in McFarland by examining their history in local cemeteries.
Saturday, July 30: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be July 30 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.