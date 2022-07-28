July 28 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, July 28: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: National Night Out
The Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Deer-Grove EMS, Cottage Grove Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and other area groups will hold a community event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Glacial Drumlin School, 801 Damascus Trail. The event connects first responders with the community. Event includes a stuff the squad supply collection for the Dane County Humane Society, food, family activities and more.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m.. Exit 6 will perform.
Friday, Aug. 5: Wrestling show
There will be a pro wrestling event on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at 300 Progress Drive at Doundrins Distilling.
Aug. 4-6: 31st Cottage Grove Citywide Garage Sales
The 31st annual city wide garage sales, hosted by the Cottage Grove Lions Club, will be Thursday, Aug. 4, Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. Free Maps can be found at the at Piggly Wiggly, Ace Hardware, Cenex, Forward Pharmacy, Monona Bank, Bank of Sun Prairie and Wis Bank & Trust.
Monona
Thursday, July 28: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, July 28 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. Tom and Evan will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.
Thursday, July 28: Back Porch Concert
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will hold its annual Back Porch Concerts this summer, the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The concerts will be July 28 (Sparetime Bluegrass) and Aug. 4 (Moldy Jam). Concerts start at 7 p.m. at 4718 Monona Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. Little Earthquakes & Laddyslipper will perform.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Back Porch Concert
McFarland
Thursday, July 28: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 28: Historic McFarland Walking Tour
Local historian Ron Larson will lead historical walking tours about two topics around the village throughout the summer. The tours will be Thursday July 28, Tuesday Aug. 9 and Thursday Aug. 25. Tours kick off at 6:30 p.m. from in front of the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Larson will offer two types of tours – one sharing McFarland’s 170-year railroad history, and one sharing the history of important figures in McFarland by examining their history in local cemeteries.
Saturday, July 30: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be July 30 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Farmers Market
Saturday, Aug. 6: Bands by the Boardwalk
