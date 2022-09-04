Graduate middle blocker Katie Rounds (McFarland, Wis./McFarland HS) and All-Northeast-10 Conference senior Ingrid Murphy (Cotuit/Barnstable HS) have been named captains of the 2022 Bentley University women’s volleyball team, head coach Joey Pacis announced Thursday night.

“We are pleased with our squad’s selection of Katie and Ingrid as team captains this season,” said Pacis. “In her fifth year of playing for Bentley and a second-year captain, we expect Katie to continue leading by example and mentoring her younger teammates, on- and off-the-court.

