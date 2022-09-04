Graduate middle blocker Katie Rounds (McFarland, Wis./McFarland HS) and All-Northeast-10 Conference senior Ingrid Murphy (Cotuit/Barnstable HS) have been named captains of the 2022 Bentley University women’s volleyball team, head coach Joey Pacis announced Thursday night.
“We are pleased with our squad’s selection of Katie and Ingrid as team captains this season,” said Pacis. “In her fifth year of playing for Bentley and a second-year captain, we expect Katie to continue leading by example and mentoring her younger teammates, on- and off-the-court.
“Ingrid, also a second year captain, is expected to use her maturity and experience to promote our core values and principles.”
Rounds, who has been joined by her younger sister Hannah on this year’s team, has been in 153 sets and 60 matches prior to this season. During that time, the six-footer has recorded 169 kills, 82 blocks and 54 digs.
Last fall, Rounds was second on the team in blocks with 40, including seven against Daemen College in the NCAA East Regional. The recipient of the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award, she averaged 1.2 kills, 0.5 blocks and 1.4 points while hitting .193.
Murphy, an outside hitter and defensive specialist, is a two-time All-Northeast-10 honoree who helped Bentley reach the NCAA Division II East Regional in each of her two seasons of action (2019, 2021). Her career totals include 541 kills, 730 digs, 69 aces and 633.5 points.
Last year, Murphy started all 28 matches and averaged 2.0 kills, 4.0 digs and 3.4 points. She closed out the season with seven consecutive kill-dig double-doubles and was voted to the All-Conference third team.