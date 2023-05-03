In 2017, when Ron Larson was preparing a history of the McFarland Lutheran Church for its 150th anniversary, he realized a rather important detail had been lost to time: where, exactly, the church first stood.
The current building is the fourth to house McFarland’s oldest congregation. The first, established in 1867, was destroyed by a windstorm. The second burned down on Christmas Eve, 1895, in a blaze that took many of the church’s historical documents with it. The third also burned, in 1975, though this time intentionally, to make way for the latest building.
Over time, that shuffling left the sources Larson had to work with in something of a sorry state.
“The church archives, no one had cared for it too much,” he said. “It just got forgotten and shoved into this little cupboard.”
Larson did have two previous histories of the church, written in 1942 and 1978 respectively, to guide much of his chronicling. But neither could tell him with precision where the first buildings had been. So he took to the village’s cemetery, across Broadhead Street from the current church, and started looking at dates.
“I went through the plat map of the cemetery, and I figured out that the headstones in the middle were not as old as the gravestones around it,” he said.
By charting the space that newer headstones filled in, Larson became the first person in perhaps 100 years to see exactly where the village’s first church had stood. It was a discovery that brought him great satisfaction—as a historian and archivist, yes, but also as part of a lineage of McFarland chroniclers. The church’s 1978 history had been written by his mother; the 1942 volume by her father.
Larson, born in the village in 1954, has spent a lifetime following in his family’s footsteps, feeding a fascination with local history and honing the talents for giving old stories new life. Formerly, he has served as a board member at the McFarland historical society and the keeper of archives for the Wisconsin State Journal and the Wisconsin Historical Society. Now, inspired by his time seeking the church’s history, he hosts cemetery tours of McFarland’s past each summer and is gearing up for his newest series.
Larson has four walking tours planned for the summer that, beginning in July, will focus on the characters of McFarland’s past: immigrants and settlers, merchants and entrepreneurs, musicians and writers, and veterans.
Attendees will hear stories like that of Elsie Thompson, the wife of a McFarland farmer and mother to 13 or so children, who later rose to fame as a folk musician with The Psalmodikon Quartet. The group even traveled to Washington DC for a national festival and played for FDR, Larson said. (The psalmodikon, developed in Scandinavia, is a stringed, wooden instrument laid across the lap and played with a bow.)
“In her old age she became this kind of rock star in a way,” Larson said of Thompson. “They would appear in parades around the area, dressed in Norwegian costumes. They would have young girls from town sing with them or dance along.”
Larson also tells the story of a Norwegian couple he has researched who, arriving in the village in the 1860a, built a home by digging out mud from the side of a hill.
“I’ve always enjoyed telling these stories … how things used to be, the people that came before us, how they worked to make McFarland better,” Larson said. “They had interesting lives; some had very difficult lives.”
Among the village’s past residents were Larson’s grandparents, who moved to McFarland from Madison in the 1930s. His grandfather, Iver Kalnes, was a writer for the Wisconsin State Journal with a frequent column titled “Little Visits,” where he chronicled his experiences traveling to the rural areas of the state. Kalnes became the Lutheran church’s de facto archivist because he could read Norwegian, which many early documents were written in.
Larson was the State Journal’s librarian for nine years, and in that time compiled his grandfather’s writings into a book. He relies on old newspapers for much of his research, he said.
“You can find anything in the old papers,” he said. “They would have a column on McFarland news, and it would just be on whatever. Ted Thompson is growing ten acres of corn this year, or Joe Smith went to Cambridge to visit his relatives.”
Larson himself graduated from McFarland High School in 1972, in a class of 88 students. The village, he says, has changed dramatically from the farmlands of his memory.
“I think when I was born in 1954, McFarland looked pretty much the way it did 60 years before then,” he said. “There’s an aerial photo of McFarland from the 1930s, and that’s what I remember … a four-block square of downtown, the Lutheran church at the edge of town. It was all farmland.”
Larson pines at times for the old days, but understands the realities of time. It helps, he says, to have been in the village throughout all the change, rather than to have left and returned to a different place.
These days, Larson does much of his work from home. He lives with his wife DeAnn, formerly a music teacher in local schools, in a house with a backyard view of Lower Mud Lake.
With the couple’s three sons grown and moved out, the house looks like that of a historian, with bookshelves crammed tight and a basement strewn with old newspaper clippings and family heirlooms. Larson thumbs through letters written in Norwegian between his great-grandparents while they courted, and shows off his rosemaling—a style of decorative folk painting that hails from Norway.
He knows that some of his work may not appeal to everyone, but he enjoys bringing the stories to a place where they are at home.
“In a little place like McFarland, what’s the benefit? How many people are really going to appreciate it? It’s hard to know,” he said. “People say, ‘oh, this history stuff, it isn’t for me.’ But they will get interested in it if it’s their home, their family.”
Larson’s cemetery tours begin on July 11, with a session on the village’s immigrants and early settlers, at 6:30 p.m. A tour on merchants and entrepreneurs is Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m; musicians and writers, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.; and veterans, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.