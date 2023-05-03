RonLarson-1.jpg
Buy Now

Local historian Ron Larson at his home in McFarland.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

In 2017, when Ron Larson was preparing a history of the McFarland Lutheran Church for its 150th anniversary, he realized a rather important detail had been lost to time: where, exactly, the church first stood.

The current building is the fourth to house McFarland’s oldest congregation. The first, established in 1867, was destroyed by a windstorm. The second burned down on Christmas Eve, 1895, in a blaze that took many of the church’s historical documents with it. The third also burned, in 1975, though this time intentionally, to make way for the latest building.

RonLarson-5.jpg
Buy Now

Ron Larson in the basement of his McFarland home, where he keeps all manner of local and family history.
RonLarson-3.jpg
Buy Now

Ron Larson in the basement of his McFarland home, where he keeps all manner of local and family history.
RonLarson-2.jpg
Buy Now

Ron Larson and some of his rosemaling work. Rosemaling is a traditional Norwegian folk painting style.
RonLarson-4.jpg
Buy Now

Larson flips through letters written in Norwegian between his great-grandparents while they courted.