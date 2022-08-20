Holding an opposing team’s star running back to just one touchdown is normally a recipe for success.

When the opposing player’s lone touchdown is the winning touchdown, it’s a recipe for disaster.

McFarland football heavy on senior experience for upcoming season; five Spartans on senior preseason award list
McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season
McFarland girls golf competes at Oak Ridge "Best Ball" Invite
McFarland girls tennis defeats Sun Prairie East

Tags