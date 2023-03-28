McFarland’s new public safety center is slated for “substantial completion” by the end of April, as builder’s anticipated delivery of a long-awaited piece of key electrical equipment that had delayed the project by months.
The equipment, a central convertor and distributor of electricity known as a switchgear, was originally planned to arrive in October of last year, but has been delayed repeatedly by supply chain issues.
“I’ll probably be hugging it when it arrives on site,” Jordan Schulz, the village’s contracted project manager, told the village board at a March 14 meeting, where he informed trustees it was en route to McFarland from Mexico. “I’ll send a selfie.”
Village President Carolyn Clow said in an email Tuesday night that the switchgear was en route, but stuck in customs.
Once completed, the project—a $22 million, 58,000 square-foot building at the corner of Holscher Road and Broadhead Street—will be home to McFarland’s municipal court, clerk and fire, EMS and police services. The building will be carbon-neutral, making use of solar panels and a geothermal heating system.
In his update to the board, Schulz noted that 90% of the budgeted funds had been expended as of March 14, with remaining spending to be done on final construction and furniture and equipment.
Furniture installation was already underway as areas of the building were completed, Schulz told the board.
“That’s exciting, because once you see furniture going in, people can follow soon thereafter,” he said.
Schulz said he expected the village to receive a certificate of occupancy for the village on April 28.
Still to be completed at the building are electrical installations associated with the switchgear, cables and equipment for the building’s telecommunications network and a final “punchlist”—a walkthrough with the departments to take over the building, ensuring everything is as it should be.
Also at the March 14 meeting, the board approved three change orders authorizing an additional $34,000 for miscellaneous construction costs. Those changes brought the total contingency spending on the project to $823,160. The village included $1 million of contingency funds in the project budget.