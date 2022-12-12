In the championship bracket, Rux won a pinfall (4:00) over Alex Vasquez of Jefferson to advance to the first-place match. Rux won an 11-0 major decision against Caymen Schuh of Freedom.
Blare Wood finished third at 138. In group wrestling, Wood won a 11-0 major decision over Nick Reddington of Cuba City, won by pinfall (3:33) over Quinn Pfeiffer of Waunakee and won a 14-2 major decision over Malachi Currie of Madison East. In the championship bracket, Wood lost by pinfall (1:28) to Alberto Bracamontes of Fenton before winning the third-place match by pinfall (2:57) to Grant Dickenson of Slinger.
Austin Nickels finished third at 120. Nickels lost an 8-2 decision to Jackson Preston of Pardeeville and lost an 11-3 major decision to Bobby Thao of Madison East. Nickels earned three pinfall victories, pinning (5:02) Chase Wangsness of Jefferson, pinning (1:36) Jaden Stearns of Waunakee and pinning (1:05) Josh Anderson of Westfield Area.
Chaston Dotzauer finished fourth at 106. Doutzauer scored a pinfall (2:49) over Boone Freihofer of Madison East and pinned (5:29) Jacob Zanotti of Westfield Area. Dotzauer lost by pinfall to Nick Lara of Jefferson (1:30), lost by pinfall (5:33) to Lincoln Beyer of Westfield Area and lost by pinfall (1:47) to Aidan Gruenenfelde of Pecatonica/Argyle.
Kaleo Cardoso scored 10th at 113, going 0-2 in pool wrestling. In the consolation bracket, Cardoso was pinned by Hunter Peschel of Westfield Area, but pinned (0:56) Jean Alamo of Milwaukee Hamilton.
Quran Dunne-Morgan took 11th at 126. Dunne-Morgan was pinned (5:36) by Payton Schultz of Waunakee, and was pinned (0:54) by Jimmy Wollenberg of Waukesha South. In the consolation pool, Dunne-Morgan was pinned (3:35) by Brayden Troester of Cuba City, was pinned (3:14) by Ruebon Hall of Westfield Area and earned a forfeit victory over Devin Pratt of Columbus.
Dominick Hyatt finished 13th with a pinfall (3:01) against Joey Statz of Dodgeland at 152. In group wrestling, Hyatt lost a 21-4 technical fall to Aiden Sperle of Cambridge, lost by pinfall (0:21) to Elijah Terrell of Slinger, but won by pinfall (1:37) against Joquin Hurlebus of Milwaukee Riverside and pinned (3:11) by Alex Lewke of Columbus.