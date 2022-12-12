Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling boasts high turnout along with experienced wrestlers returning to the mat

The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op enjoyed a successful day at the Waunakee Warrior Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10 with four wrestlers placing in the top five of their weight brackets.

Luke Rux won the 170 weight bracket with five wins. In group wrestling, Rux won by two technical falls and a major decision to advance to the championship bracket.

