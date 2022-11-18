“We’re really excited about this group,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt. “Practices have been really competitive this week, and it's been great because I haven’t had to push them, they’ve pushed themselves.”
“He’s one of the best shooters that we have in this area, maybe in the state as well,” said Meinholdt. “When he gets going, he gets going, but he’s put in the time, the work and he’s going to be one of our main contributors this season.”
Also returning to the starting lineup will be senior Aidan Chislom. Chislom averaged 10.8 points per game to be voted on the Rock Valley All-Conference second team.
Senior Kyle Kussow and junior Andrew Kelley also return after being named honorable mentions. Kelley averaged 9.3 points per game, while Kussow recorded 6.7 points per game.
While the starting five is pretty well set, McFarland also brings back rotational players who saw playing time last season. Junior Kaden Meinholdt and senior Evan Dean saw the floor in over 10 games last season.
“Kaden and Evan are looking to fill larger roles than they had last year, and we have some other guys that we’re possibly looking at from our junior class and our sophomore class that should be able to help us out,” said Meinholdt.
McFarland opens the season at 7 p.m. at Stoughton High School on Saturday, November 26.