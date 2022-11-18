Andrew Kelley
Buy Now

Andrew Kelley plays defense in a McFarland boys basketball game against East Troy last season. Kelley, an all-conference player, returns to the starting lineup for the Spartans. 

Last season, the McFarland boys basketball team had its entire starting lineup make the Rock Valley All-Conference team.

Deven Kulp and Dadon Gillen named first team Rock Valley All-Conference, Aidan Chislom second and Kyle Kussow and Andrew Kelley honorable mentions

McFarland returns all five of those players as the Spartans look to finish at the top of the Rock Valley Conference standings after finishing third in the conference last season.

