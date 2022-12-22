hot MCFARLAND BOYS HOCKEY McFarland boys hockey defeated by Sauk Prairie By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 22, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior forward Drew Snyder scored both McFarland goals as the Spartans lost 7-2 to Sauk Prairie at the McFarland Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Payton Hauge records a hat trick; McFarland boys hockey wins against StoughtonSnyder scored the game’s first goal off assists from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau and junior defensemen Sean Pritchard. McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against HomesteadGunnar Nachreiner of Sauk Prairie scored off an assist from Landon Froese to tie the game at 1-1. Nachreiner and Froese assisted Karsyn Banta for Sauk Prairie’s second goal.Luke Mast then scored for the Eagles, assisted by Collin Harrington and Froese. Froese scored Sauk Prairie’s fourth goal in the first period, assisted by Mast and Harrington. McFarland police respond to large fight at youth hockey eventLandon Clary scored on a power play for the Eagles in the second period, assisted by Mast and Harrington.Snyder scored on a power play for McFarland in the third period, assisted by senior defensemen Tegan O’Brien to make the score 5-2 in favor of Sauk Prairie.Nachreiner scored again for Sauk Prairie, assisted by Mast and Clary. Harrington scored the seventh goal for the Eagles on an empty net in the third period.Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 26 saves.McFarland is 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the Badger-East Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Fatal car fire in Town of Dunn McFarland football: Paul Morris commits to UW-Stevens Point Doug Peterson selected as a coach for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game Aidan Chislom records double-double, Kyle Kussow scores career-high in a McFarland boys basketball win over Big Foot Ava Dean scores career-high 23 points; McFarland girls basketball dominates Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin