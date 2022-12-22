Junior forward Drew Snyder scored both McFarland goals as the Spartans lost 7-2 to Sauk Prairie at the McFarland Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Snyder scored the game’s first goal off assists from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau and junior defensemen Sean Pritchard.

