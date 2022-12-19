Tate Schmidt scored a hat trick for Waunakee as the McFarland boys hockey team lost 5-2 to the Warriors at The Ice Pond on Friday, Dec. 16.

After a scoreless first period, Schmidt scored in the second period to give Waunakee a 1-0 lead. Senior forward Paul Morris tied the game for McFarland with a goal, assisted by senior defensemen Cole Edwards and junior defensemen Sean Pritchard. Schmidt scored on a short-handed goal to give Waunakee a 2-1 lead entering the third period.

Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten attempts to get in front of a shot in a McFarland 5-2 loss to Waunakee on Friday, Dec. 16. Against Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Wheaten recorded a shutout. 
