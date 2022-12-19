After a scoreless first period, Schmidt scored in the second period to give Waunakee a 1-0 lead. Senior forward Paul Morris tied the game for McFarland with a goal, assisted by senior defensemen Cole Edwards and junior defensemen Sean Pritchard. Schmidt scored on a short-handed goal to give Waunakee a 2-1 lead entering the third period.
Waunakee took a 5-1 lead off a power-play goal from Emerich, assisted by Schmidt and Jordan Bavery. McFarland senior forward Payton Hauge scored on a short-handed goal for the second goal.
Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 34 saves in the loss.
McFarland is 3-4 overall and is 3-2 in the Badger-East Conference.
McFarland 9, Stoughton 0
Senior forward Payton Hauge scored a hat trick and junior goalie Raymond Wheaten preserved a shutout in a McFarland boys hockey 9-0 win over Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the McFarland Community Ice Arena.
Hauge scored in the first period, assisted by senior defensemen Cole Edwards and senior forward Gavin Schulz. Hauge also scored twice in the third period. Freshman defensemen Brody Samuel and junior forward Mason Pommerening assisted Hauge’s second goal, while Pommerening assisted the third goal.
Senior defensenmen Tegan O’Brien scored in the first period. Junior forward Drew Snyder scored, assisted by sophomore forward Ty Paulios and senior forward Paul Morris.
Senior forward Kai Swanson found the net in the first period, assisted by Pommerening. In the second period, Hauge assisted junior forward Caleb DeChambeau for a goal.
Also in the second period, Paulios scored, while freshman forward Callen Haas also scored on an assist from sophomore defensemen Nolan Sturmer.