Drew Snyder
Drew Snyder carries the puck up the ice against DeForest. Snyder enters his junior season after scoring nine goals and recording eight assists as a sophomore last season. 

As the McFarland boys hockey team begins practicing for its upcoming season, key decisions will have to be made after graduations have left openings at key positions.

The Spartans had four players make the Badger-East All-Conference team, but Chase Quelle, Aiden Gabrielse and Simeon Pommerening have graduated. Those three players were top-five on the team in goals scored.

