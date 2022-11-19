hot MCFARLAND BOYS HOCKEY McFarland boys hockey loses opener against Homestead By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland boys hockey team opened the season with a 6-1 loss to Homestead on Friday, November 18 at McFarland Community Ice Arena. McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against HomesteadMark Schimpf scored a hat trick for the Highlanders, while Michael Birmingham, Ian Magnuson and Ty Diemer also scored. Simeon Pommerening selected as first team all conference; Chase Quelle, Caleb DeChambeau and Aiden Gabrielse named honorable mentionsJunior forward Mason Pommerening scored the lone goal for the Spartans in the second period. The goal was assisted by senior forward Payton Hauge and junior defenseman Sean Pritchard.McFarland out-shot Homestead 30-26. Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 20 saves in the loss. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Teagan Mallegni reaches 1,000 points scored in a McFarland girls basketball win over Whitewater Paul Morris named by Rock Valley All-Conference as "Defensive Player of the Year"; McFarland football sees 16 players named to all-conference team McFarland girls basketball heavy on experience and positive energy to start the season McFarland boys soccer: Bubba Blair, Niko Dabetic and Rowan Wagner named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; other Spartans recognized McFarland boys basketball returns five all-conference players, ready to battle for Rock Valley Conference crown Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin