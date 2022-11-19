The McFarland boys hockey team opened the season with a 6-1 loss to Homestead on Friday, November 18 at McFarland Community Ice Arena.

Mark Schimpf scored a hat trick for the Highlanders, while Michael Birmingham, Ian Magnuson and Ty Diemer also scored.

