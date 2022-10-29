The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs have averaged over five goals this season.

Rowan Wagner
Senior defender Rowan Wagner dribbles the ball upfield against Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, October 29. Wagner scored the lone Spartan goal in a McFarland 2-1 loss in extra time to the Wisconsin Dells. 

Holding the Chiefs to just two goals and holding its leading scorer, Yair Perez Ruiz, scoreless, the McFarland boys soccer had a good game plan to get past Wisconsin Dells.

Tyler Sampson
Sophomore Tyler Sampson dribbles the ball upfield in a McFarland 2-1 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, October 29. 
Bubba Blair
Senior Bubba Blair fights with a Wisconsin Dells player for possession of a loose ball on Saturday, October 29. 
Landon Mrowiec
Junior Landon Mrowiec kicks the ball against Wisconsin Dells. 
Tyler Weaver
Junior Tyler Weaver carries the ball upfield in a McFarland 2-1 loss to Wisconsin Dells. 
Niko Dabetic
Junior Niko Dabetic gains possession of the ball against Wisconsin Dells. 
Patrick Kurtz
Junior Patrick Kurtz heads the ball in a McFarland 2-1 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, October 29. 

