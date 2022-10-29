The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs have averaged over five goals this season.
Holding the Chiefs to just two goals and holding its leading scorer, Yair Perez Ruiz, scoreless, the McFarland boys soccer had a good game plan to get past Wisconsin Dells.
However, the Chiefs’ second-leading scorer this season, Manroop Benipal, scored twice, including the game-winning goal in extra time to give Wisconsin Dells a 2-1 victory over McFarland in the Division 3 sectional final at McFarland High School on Saturday, October 29.
After a scoreless first half, Benipal scored off an assist from Edwin Rivas in the 56th minute.
In the 69th minute, junior Cole Larsen took a corner kick and hit a cross towards senior Rowan Wagner. Wagner headed the ball into the top corner of the net, hitting the post and then bouncing back into the net, tying the game at 1-1.
The Spartans nearly won the game in regular time, but a penalty kick was saved by Wisconsin Dells goalkeeper Gio Rivas, helping send the game into extra time.
After the first 10-minute half went scoreless, Wisconsin Dells took advantage of a free kick halfway through the second half. The free kick was sent into the box where it landed at the feet of Benipal, who kicked the ball into the back of the net, giving Wisconsin Dells the 2-1 lead at the 5:10 mark of extra time.
That goal proved to be the difference as Wisconsin Dells advanced to the Division 3 WIAA Boys State Tournament with the 2-1 win.
McFarland finishes the year with a record of 10-7-4. The seniors who will graduate from the roster are Keegan Bell, Bubba Blair, Cristiano Medina, Carson Harris, Rowan Wagner and Dalton Trudell.
The Spartans upset the number one seed, Sugar River, with a 1-0 victory in the sectional semifinal on Thursday, October 27 at Mount Horeb High School.
Junior Patrick Kurtz scored the winning goal in the 22nd minute off an assist from junior Cole Larsen. Freshman goalkeeper Mason Witt recorded seven saves.
