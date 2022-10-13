hot MCFARLAND BOYS SOCCER McFarland boys soccer defeated by Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference Tournament final By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 13, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the Rock Valley Conference Tournament final, the McFarland boys soccer team lost 2-0 to Edgerton at McFarland High School on Thursday, October 13. Tyler Sampson scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Madison EastJames Alexander scored for Edgerton in the 22nd minute off an assist from Westley Hankes. Hankes then scored off an assist from Kooper Durski in the 31st minute, giving Edgerton (10-1-4) the 2-0 win. Cole Larsen scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Mount Horeb; Landon Mrowiec scores hat trick against JeffersonMcFarland is 7-6-4 overall and finished second in the Rock Valley Conference standings with a record of 4-1-1. McFarland football rolls past Whitewater; have won last five gamesMcFarland drew the fourth seed in the WIAA regionals and will face Platteville/Lancaster at McFarland High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident McFarland cross country: Spencer Alf wins Koshkonong Klassic McFarland football rolls past Whitewater; have won last five games Fire at Maple Tree causes “significant” damage to McFarland staple McFarland volleyball loses to Brodhead; now in a three-way tie for first in the Rock Valley Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin