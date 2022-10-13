In the Rock Valley Conference Tournament final, the McFarland boys soccer team lost 2-0 to Edgerton at McFarland High School on Thursday, October 13.

Tyler Sampson scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Madison East

James Alexander scored for Edgerton in the 22nd minute off an assist from Westley Hankes. Hankes then scored off an assist from Kooper Durski in the 31st minute, giving Edgerton (10-1-4) the 2-0 win.

Cole Larsen scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Mount Horeb; Landon Mrowiec scores hat trick against Jefferson
McFarland football rolls past Whitewater; have won last five games

Tags