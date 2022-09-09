hot McFarland boys soccer draws against Edgerton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 9, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar RiverThe McFarland boys soccer team fought to a 0-0 tie against Edgerton at McFarland High School on Thursday, September 8. Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt compete in boys Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star GameThe Spartans (0-3-2) had five shots on goal, while the Crimson Tide (2-0-3) recorded three shots on goal. McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland football hurt by rushing attack and injuries in loss to Monroe Katie Rounds named a captain of the Bentley volleyball team; Hannah Rounds named to roster Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar River McFarland girls golf third at Glen Erin McFarland girls golf defeated by Mount Horeb Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin