Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar River

The McFarland boys soccer team fought to a 0-0 tie against Edgerton at McFarland High School on Thursday, September 8.

Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt compete in boys Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game

The Spartans (0-3-2) had five shots on goal, while the Crimson Tide (2-0-3) recorded three shots on goal.

McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season

Tags