After making the Division 3 State Semifinal last season, five all-conference players won’t be with the Spartans. Losing five all-conference players is a tough challenge, but losing four-year varsity starters in forward Zach Nichols and goalkeeper Matt Schutt are impossible to replace.
One thing that will help Ziegler find talent is his knowledge of the program. Spending six years as a McFarland assistant, along with coaching the junior varsity team and working as a co-coach last season, Ziegler knows the program
personnel inside and out.
Another thing that will help Ziegler will be the return of senior midfielder Bubba Blair. Blair earned honorable mention on the all-state team and took first team on the Rock Valley All-Conference team last season.
“He’s a fun dude to watch,” said Ziegler. “I really want him to control the distribution in the attacking third.”
Blair led the Spartans with 12 goals scored and five assists. Blair also scored in the 2021 Alternate-Fall Division 2 State Championship Game in a McFarland 6-1 win.
Another player who scored in the Spartans’ championship win was senior Keegan Bell. Last season, Bell was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. Bell, along with senior Rowan Wagner, will be key returners on defense. Wagner earned first team all-conference as a defender last season.
“I’m looking forward to them locking things down, directing traffic and since we lost Matt, we’re going to need those guys to run the defense,” said Ziegler.
The senior leadership on the backline will be important as the Spartans will have to find a replacement for Schutt in net. Ziegler says that position will be decided in tryouts.
Ziegler expects a strong showing from the junior class this season. Players like juniors Niko Dabetic and Cole Willems have experience from the alternate-fall championship team and the state qualifying team last season.
McFarland opens the season on Tuesday, August 23 at 7 p.m. against Sun Prairie West.