Tyler Sampson
Sophomore Tyler Sampson dribbles the ball upfield against West Salem. Sampson will return to the Spartans after McFarland qualified for state last season. 

Taking over as head coach of the McFarland boys soccer program, Aaron Ziegler has his work cut out for him.

After making the Division 3 State Semifinal last season, five all-conference players won’t be with the Spartans. Losing five all-conference players is a tough challenge, but losing four-year varsity starters in forward Zach Nichols and goalkeeper Matt Schutt are impossible to replace.

