With three first-half goals, the McFarland boys soccer team rolled past Whitewater in a 4-0 victory on Thursday, September 29 at Whitewater High School.

Griffin Martin
Freshman Griffin Martin attempts to re-gain possession of the ball against Whitewater in a 4-0 win on Thursday, September 29. 
Junior Landon Mrowiec scored in the fourth minute off an assist from senior Rowan Wagner. Wagner then scored in the 11th minute off an assist from junior Cole Larsen.

Patrick Kurtz
Junior Patrick Kurtz dribbles the ball upfield in a McFarland 4-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday, September 29. 
Tyler Weaver
Junior Tyler Weaver carries the ball upfield in a McFarland 4-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday, September 29. 

