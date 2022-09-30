hot McFarland boys soccer wins fifth game in a row with a shut out against Whitewater By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With three first-half goals, the McFarland boys soccer team rolled past Whitewater in a 4-0 victory on Thursday, September 29 at Whitewater High School. Buy Now Freshman Griffin Martin attempts to re-gain possession of the ball against Whitewater in a 4-0 win on Thursday, September 29. Calahan Steed McFarland boys soccer wins first game of the year against Big FootJunior Landon Mrowiec scored in the fourth minute off an assist from senior Rowan Wagner. Wagner then scored in the 11th minute off an assist from junior Cole Larsen. Cole Larsen scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Mount Horeb; Landon Mrowiec scores hat trick against Jefferson Buy Now Junior Patrick Kurtz dribbles the ball upfield in a McFarland 4-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday, September 29. Calahan Steed Larsen then assisted senior Dalton Trudell with a goal in the 23rd minute, putting McFarland up 3-0. Larsen scored the fourth McFarland goal in the 62nd minute. McFarland football earns third straight win against Edgerton Buy Now Junior Tyler Weaver carries the ball upfield in a McFarland 4-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday, September 29. Calahan Steed Freshman goalkeeper Mason Witt recorded two saves in the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland football earns third straight win against Edgerton McFarland High School Homecoming activities McFarland girls golf fifth at regionals; Brynne Bieri, Mia Burchette and Nikkia Kohn advance to sectionals Monona Grove girls swim defeats McFarland girls swim Cole Larsen scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Mount Horeb; Landon Mrowiec scores hat trick against Jefferson Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin