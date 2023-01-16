Junior Lyon Hall, junior Gavinn Vega, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz finished second in the 500-yard freestyle relay at four minutes and 21.78 seconds. The 300-yard backstroke relay team of freshman Luke Rudie, junior Luke Morrison, freshman Nicholas Furst and TeBeest finished fourth at two minutes and 45.19 seconds.
Vega, sophomore Nathan Acton, junior Spencer Phillips and junior Lyon Hall took sixth at 7:57.47 in the 800-yard freestyle relay. The 400-yard medley relay team of Rudie, senior Ty Eschmeyer, freshman Henry Piec and Furst swam seventh at 4:19.73.
TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz, Morrison and sophomore Preston Nygaard swam sixth in the 400-yard freestyle at 3:07.91. The 400-yard medley class relay team of Furst, Nygaard, Morrison and senior Elias Landolt scored sixth at 3:57.99. Morrison, Ty Eschmeyer, freshman Brock Eschmeyer and Nygaard finished seventh in the 300-yard breaststroke relay at 3:16.34.
The 100-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore Alex Voss, sophomore Maddox Emrick, junior Leo Freedman and junior Aaron Thompson scored 10th at 50.15 seconds. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Vega, Phillips, Acton and Landolt placed ninth at 3:43.70.
Team scores: Middleton 241, Madison West 194, Vel Phillips Memorial 158, Sun Prairie East 105, Verona 101, McFarland 82, Sun Prairie West 76, Madison East/La Follette 65, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 59, La Crosse 18.
McFarland 130, Baraboo 40
The McFarland boys swim team celebrated parent’s night by winning 10 events in a 130-40 win over the Baraboo Thunderbirds at McFarland High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Shane TeBeest, Preston Nygaard, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz and Elias Landolt took first place in one minute and 44.76 seconds. Lyon Hall won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.02 and Gavinn Vega (1:55.81) finished second.
Luke Morrison swam first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:08.23, while Nicholas Furst (2:13.46) finished second. TeBeest won the 50-yard freestyle at 22.14 seconds and Zabawa-Lodholz (22.52) took second.
TeBeest also won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.39 seconds and Nygaard (59.67) scored second. Zabawa-Lodholz (51.40) swam first in the 100-yard freestyle and Landolt (53.82) finished second.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Vega finished first at 5:18.48 and Nathan Acton (5:33.37) took second. The 200-yard freestyle team of Morrison, Furst, Vega and Hall took first place at 1:35.41.
Nygaard won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.89 and Morrison (1:05.96) finished second. The 400-yard freestyle team of Vega, Landolt, Zabawa-Lodholz and TeBeest swam first at 3:30.31.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Baraboo’s Ryan Reuter (55.27) snuck past Hall (55.32) for first place.