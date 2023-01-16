At the Cardinal Relays, the McFarland boys swim team had two finishes in the top-five on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Middleton High School, finishing sixth as a team.

McFarland girls basketball cruises to a win against East Troy; Whitewater

Junior Lyon Hall, junior Gavinn Vega, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz finished second in the 500-yard freestyle relay at four minutes and 21.78 seconds. The 300-yard backstroke relay team of freshman Luke Rudie, junior Luke Morrison, freshman Nicholas Furst and TeBeest finished fourth at two minutes and 45.19 seconds.

McFarland boys swim wins nine events in win over Monona Grove
McFarland cross country: Hannah Kirch 59th in girls race; boys take eighth as a team in Division 2
McFarland boys hockey shuts out Milton

Tags