The McFarland boys swim team won five relays to win the Badger-West Conference Relay Meet at Baraboo High School on Tuesday, November 29.

The 400-yard medley relay team of junior Lyon Hall, junior Luke Morrison, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz took first place at three minutes and 43.12 seconds.

