The 4x100 individual medley relay team of TeBeest, Morrison, Hall and freshman Nicholas Furst swam first with a time of 3:50.37. Furst, TeBeest, sophomore Preston Nygaard and freshman Luke Rudie took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay for freshman and sophomores at 1:16.17.
Morrison, senior Elias Landolt, Hall and Zabawa-Lodholz placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay for juniors and seniors at 1:11.64. Landolt, Morrison, Zabawa-Lodholz and TeBeest won the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:31.49.
The 800-yard freestyle relay team of junior Leo Freedman, freshman Orry Landolt, sophomore Isaac Brabender and sophomore Alex Voss finished fourth at 10:16.19. Nygaard, Zabawa-Lodholz, Elias Landolt and sophomore Ben Miles took fourth in the 4x25 relay at 46.28 seconds.
Miles, senior Nathan Dant and freshman Luke Rudie took third in the 3x100 butterfly relay at 3:12.65. Rudie, Hall and Furst finished second in the 3x100 backstroke relay at 2:56.89. Nygaard, senior Ty Eschmeyer and freshman Brock Eschmeyer swam third in the 3x100 breaststroke at 3:36.97.
Sophomore Gavinn Vega, freshman Henry Piec, Nygaard and Elias Landolt finished sixth in the 200-yard medley relay at 1:53.27.
Team scores: McFarland 104, Baraboo 88, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 84, Oregon 80, Mount Horeb 32.