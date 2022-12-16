The McFarland boys swim team defeated the Monona Grove boys swim team 117-53 on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Monona Grove High School.

Nathan Dant
Senior Nathan Dant swims the 100-yard butterfly on Thursday, Dec. 15. Dant finished third in the butterfly at 1:04.55. 

McFarland’s 200-yard medley relay team of junior Lyon Hall, sophomore Preston Nygaard, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Elias Landolt took first place at one minute and 42.30 seconds. Monona Grove’s relay team of sophomore Hayden McGlynn, junior Sam Steenhagen, junior Ethan Johnson and junior Danny O’Malley finished second at 1:46.50.

Shane TeBeest
Sophomore Shane TeBeest won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:03.83. 
Lyon Hall
Junior Lyon Hall swims the 100-yard butterfly. 
Ben Miles
Sophomore Ben Miles swims the 200-yard individual medley. 
