The McFarland boys swim team defeated the Monona Grove boys swim team 117-53 on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Monona Grove High School.
McFarland’s 200-yard medley relay team of junior Lyon Hall, sophomore Preston Nygaard, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Elias Landolt took first place at one minute and 42.30 seconds. Monona Grove’s relay team of sophomore Hayden McGlynn, junior Sam Steenhagen, junior Ethan Johnson and junior Danny O’Malley finished second at 1:46.50.
Luke Morrison of McFarland won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:54.77. O’Malley (1:58.91) came in second for Monona Grove.
In the 200-yard individual medley, TeBeest finished first for McFarland at 2:03.83 with Johnson (2:04.11) in second for the Silver Eagles. TeBeest won the 100-yard freestyle at 49.83 seconds with McFarland senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz (53.28) in second.
McFarland freshman Luke Rudie took first in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:42.51 and McFarland junior Gavinn Vega (5:46.13) finished second.
The Spartans 200-yard freestyle relay team of Landolt, Morrison, Nygaard and Zabawa-Lodholz finished first at 1:37.08. McFarland’s other relay team of junior Spencer Phillips, senior Nathan Dant, sophomore Ben Miles and junior Leo Freedman took second at 1:48.98.
The McFarland 400-yard freestyle relay team of TeBeest, Furst, Morrison and Hall swam first at 3:30.22, while the Monona Grove team of Johnson, senior Joey Thompson, O’Malley and McGlynn finished second at 3:32.35.