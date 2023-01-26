hot McFarland boys swim wins six events in win against Oregon and Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 26, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the McFarland Tri, The McFarland boys swim team won 105.50-65.50 against Oregon and defeated Stoughton 119.50-49.50 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at McFarland High School. McFarland boys swim wins nine events in win against SaukThe 200-yard medley relay team of Lyon Hall, Preston Nygaard, Shane TeBeest and Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz took first place at one minute and 40.17 seconds. Hall won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.51. Playoff preview: McFarland football looking to keep momentum going into playoffsShane TeBeest swam first in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.27 seconds. Gavinn Vega won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:16.82 with Nathan Acton (5:29.71) in second.Hall led a 1-2-3 Spartan finish in the 100-yard backstroke at 53.93 seconds. TeBeest (55.09) finished second and Nicholas Furst (59.34) took third. McFarland girls swim sending six swimmers to state in three events after fourth-place finish at sectionalsThe 400-yard freestyle relay team of TeBeest, Luke Morrison, Zabawa-Lodholz and Hall finished first in 3:20.21.Morrison took second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:08.62. Nygaard (59.03) finished second in the 100-yard butterfly. Zabawa-Lodholz (51.07) placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. McFarland boys basketball thumps Brodhead; Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom record double-doubles in the winThe 200-yard freestyle relay team of Furst, Nygaard, Morrison and Vega took third at 1:37.73. Morrison finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.99. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Swim csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls basketball takes lead in conference race after win against Edgerton Dadon Gillen scores career-high 30 points; McFarland boys basketball wins against Monona Grove Teagan Mallegni scores 30; McFarland girls basketball remains tied for first after win against Jefferson McFarland closes on land for future solar array MGM wrestling scores two pins and one decision against Fort Atkinson Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!