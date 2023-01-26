At the McFarland Tri, The McFarland boys swim team won 105.50-65.50 against Oregon and defeated Stoughton 119.50-49.50 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at McFarland High School.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Lyon Hall, Preston Nygaard, Shane TeBeest and Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz took first place at one minute and 40.17 seconds. Hall won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.51.

