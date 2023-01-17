The Village of McFarland now owns eight acres of land on the community’s east side that it plans to develop into a solar energy array in concert with the McFarland School District and Alliant Energy.
The village closed its purchase of the land, which sits south of Siggelkow Road near the Hope Rod and Gun Club, on Jan. 6. The village board authorized purchase of the lot in June and included $300,000 to fund the acquisition in its 2023 capital budget.
School district and village staff are in ongoing negotiations with Alliant Energy, which has proposed to lease the land and construct the project. Both the village and school district would earn revenue from the lease, and the village would receive renewable energy credits towards its sustainability goals.
In its sustainability plan, adopted in July 2021, the village set a goal that 50% of all energy use in McFarland would come from renewables by 2030, and 100% by 2040.
Andrew Bremer, the village’s community and economic development director, informed the sustainability and natural resources committee of the finalized purchase and next steps at the committee's Jan. 9 meeting.
“It’s really cool, when you think about it,” Bremer said. “We set some broad goals and some very detailed goals, and now we’re working on some projects toward actually achieving them.”
Under current plans, the village will lease the land to the school district, which will in turn sublease it to Alliant, Bremer said. That structure allows Alliant to pay the school district for use of the land, and the school district to pass along some of that revenue to the village in turn.
“It’s kind of a unique thing, working in this fashion as a three-party agreement,” Bremer said. “There’s not a lot of precedent for it.”
The array will be what Alliant calls a customer-hosted renewable project, meaning that the company leases the land, uses the generated energy in its own grid and returns Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to the landowners.
RECs are tradable commodities tied to the production of renewable energies that can be used to prove the use of renewables. Because the energy produced goes into Alliant’s grid, Bremer said, the actual rates and cost of energy use in McFarland will not change, but the village can put the RECs towards its goals in the 2021 sustainability plan.
The project likely won’t be in operation for a couple of years, Bremer said, though he had no firm timeline to report.
Attorneys from each of the three parties are reviewing the lease agreements, and Bremer hoped they would be ready in the next few months. Once finalized, both the village board and school board will separately approve or reject the agreements.
After that, Alliant will need zoning changes, designs and building permits to be approved by the village board before construction begins.