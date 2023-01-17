McFarland Solar Site

The site of a proposed solar array and three-party arrangement between the village of McFarland, the McFarland School District and Alliant Energy. Screenshot from Google Maps. 

The Village of McFarland now owns eight acres of land on the community’s east side that it plans to develop into a solar energy array in concert with the McFarland School District and Alliant Energy.

The village closed its purchase of the land, which sits south of Siggelkow Road near the Hope Rod and Gun Club, on Jan. 6. The village board authorized purchase of the lot in June and included $300,000 to fund the acquisition in its 2023 capital budget.

