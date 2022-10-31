At last year’s state cross country meet, Spencer Alf ran as an individual qualifier.
This year, the sophomore was joined by his teammates as the McFarland boys team qualified as a team, placing eighth with 236 points in the Division 2 boys race at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, October 29.
Freshman Henry Piec (18:32.3) ran 108th overall, junior Brock Spiegel (18:36.5) finished 111th and sophomore Paxton Nygaard (18:53.4) scored 119th to round out the boys' score. Senior Max Andrew and junior Westin Fisher also competed in the race with Andrew (19:10.5) taking 127th, while Fisher (19:34.8) ran 139th.
“The boys continued to grow more close knit throughout the season, and they did a great job,” said coach Scott Fischer. “Andrew and I were very hands off on Saturday, and Spencer and Isaac really helped lead this team.”
Senior Joseph Stoddard of Mount Horeb won the Division 2 boys race at 15:54.7. Notre Dame won the Division 2 boys team event with 81 points.
For the girls’ race, freshman Hannah Kirch was in the same shoes that Alf was in last year as a freshman, qualifying as an individual and running alone.
“I was really nervous at the start, but I was really thankful for Elise and Maya that they still stuck with me, warmed up with me and made me feel not so alone,” said Kirch. “The atmosphere was really fun to be in.”
Kirch started off the event in 70th place after the first mile, but found her groove in the remaining two miles. After the second mile, Kirch moved up to 65th before finishing the race in 59th at 21:00.8.
“With Hannah’s race, she (was) awesome for (it) being her first time at the state meet,” said coach Andrew Garvey. “The experience and just the atmosphere of taking it all in, she performed exceptionally well.”
Sophomore Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower won the Division 2 girls race at 18:14.8. Xavier won the team event with 81 points.