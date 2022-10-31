At last year’s state cross country meet, Spencer Alf ran as an individual qualifier.

Spencer Alf
Buy Now

Sophomore Spencer Alf competes in the Division 2 Boys State Cross Country race on Saturday, October 29. Alf finished 13th overall at 16:43.7. 

This year, the sophomore was joined by his teammates as the McFarland boys team qualified as a team, placing eighth with 236 points in the Division 2 boys race at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, October 29.

McFarland cross country: Spencer Alf breaks conference record, winning boys conference race
Isaac Ewing
Buy Now

Sophomore Isaac Ewing competes in the WIAA State Cross Country meet on Saturday, October 29. Ewing finished with a time of 16:47.4 in 16th place. 
McFarland state track: Andrew Kelley takes second in two events, Julia Ackley fifth and Spencer Alf and Isaac Ewing compete in the 3200
McFarland sports year in review
McFarland football battles injuries before being eliminated by West Bend East
Teagan Mallegni named to Divison 2 all-state, named RVC player of the year and Adrienne Kirch, Ava Dean, Chloe Goecks and Elise Freeman make all conference

Tags