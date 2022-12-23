After running on the Spartans’ cross country team, McFarland senior Maya Thompson will continue her cross country career at the next level.

Maya Thompson

Maya Thompson signed her letter of intent to run cross country at Ripon College this week. 

Thompson signed her letter of intent this week to run at Ripon College next fall on their women’s cross country team.

Avery Weaver signs letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University
McFarland boys cross country team qualifies for state; Hannah Kirch individually qualifies
Gwen Crull signs letter of intent to play for Bowling Green University
McFarland cross country third at Rock Valley Conference Championship
McFarland cross country returns many all-conference runners from last season

Tags