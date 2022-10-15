Spencer Alf continues to put together a strong cross country season.
After finishing top-five in every race this season, the sophomore added another accolade this season, breaking the conference championship course record.
Spencer Alf continues to put together a strong cross country season.
After finishing top-five in every race this season, the sophomore added another accolade this season, breaking the conference championship course record.
Alf won the Rock Valley Conference Boys Championship Race in 16 minutes and 23.1 seconds, breaking the conference record on Thursday, October 13 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“Andrew and I know that Spencer has a lot of talent, but I don't think either of us were expecting that type of performance on such a challenging course,” said McFarland coach Scott Fischer.
Along with Alf winning the boys race, sophomore Isaac Ewing (17:32.3) cracked the top-five with a third-place finish.
“Spencer executed a race strategy that was also best for the team,” said Fischer. “Isaac's amazing third-place performance was due in part to Spencer's discipline of not going out too hard in the beginning.”
Also scoring for McFarland was freshman Piec Henry (18:59.4) in 13th, junior Westin Fisher (19:01.8) taking 15th and junior Brock Spiegel (19:04.3) finishing 16th. Clinton won the boys race with 43 points.
For the girls, freshman Hannah Kirch finished third overall with a time of 20:52.5. Junior Elise Freeman (22:56.2) ran 15th, senior Maya Thompson (23:44.8) scored 25th, junior Emily Sprang (25:48.6) took 48th and junior Annika Cheadle (29:00.5) finished 53rd.
Clinton won the girls race with junior Paige Damman (20:27.4) winning the girls race for the Cougars.
Team scores — boys: Clinton 43, McFarland 48, Whitewater 110, Evansville 136, Edgerton 154, Brodhead/Juda 166, Beloit Turner 178, Big Foot 184, Jefferson 196, East Troy 212.
Team scores — girls: Evansville 57, Clinton 62, Whitewater 82, East Troy 112, McFarland 120, Jefferson 124, Brodhead/Juda 130.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.