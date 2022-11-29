The McFarland Village Board is looking to seek consulting services to audit the village’s communications strategies, as board members express concern about community engagement with local government.
The conversations began at an Oct. 25 board meeting, where village administrator Matt Schuenke and village president Carolyn Clow invited a consultant to discuss possible audit services after conversations with communications and technology director Stephanie Miller.
The communications department has seen two resignations in recent months and, Miller said, it has struggled to understand its role in the village’s broader operations.
Trustee TJ Jerke noted that at the same meeting, during which a public hearing on the village’s annual budget was held, there were no residents in attendance.
“The reality is we’re pushing out a lot of great content, we are communicating with our village. We’re not getting it back,” Jerke said. “We need to better understand why that’s not taking place.”
Communications and engagement has long been a discussion for board members. Clow called it something that comes up “at almost every single board meeting.”
Last year, the village disbanded its communications and technology committee, determining that a path forward on the issue should be charted by the board itself. Since then, Miller said, there has been little progress, and the recent resignations haven’t helped.
“What is our mission? That’s been asked for well over a year, and I don’t have the answer,” Miller told the board.” I’m not going to lie, part of the reason why one person left—a small reason, but one of the reasons—was we are being asked to do too much and we have zero mission statement.”
At the Oct. 25 meeting, the board decided not to pursue the consultant invited by Clow and Schuenke, but rather take the time to put together a request and seek consultants for more specific village needs. .
That work continued at a subsequent board meeting and a Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 22, where board members debated what services were actually required.
“What tends to happen is that everybody is sort of in charge of it, so who is actually in charge?” said Trustee Mike Flaherty, who works as a strategic communications professional. “Poor Stephanie (Miller) gets it from all sides … without a clear delineation of what exactly her responsibility is.”
At the Nov. 22 meeting, members decided to request services to create a new strategic communications plan for Cottage Grove, after examining the village’s communications strategies, decision-making structure and leadership and provide recommendations for improvement.
Schuenke said he would prepare the final pitch to consultants for the Committee of the Whole’s next meeting on Dec. 13.