The McFarland football team had battled through injuries and adversity all season.

Dadon Gillen
Senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen attempts a pass in a McFarland 21-7 loss to West Bend East on Friday, October 21. 
Owen Stelse
Senior defensive back Owen Stelse makes a tackle on an West Bend East running back on Friday, October 21. 

Losing senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen, on its first two offensive possessions was too much for McFarland to overcome in a 21-7 playoff loss to West Bend East on Friday, October 21 at West Bend High School.

Kyle Kussow
Senior defensive back Kyle Kussow chases down a ball carrier on Friday, October 21. 
Paul Morris
Senior linebacker Paul Morris gets a sack on Friday, October 21. 
Braylan Roder
Junior quarterback Braylan Roder looks downfield in a McFarland 21-7 loss on Friday, October 21. 
Andrew Kelley
Junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley returns a kick in a 21-7 loss on Friday, October 21. 
