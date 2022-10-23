The McFarland football team had battled through injuries and adversity all season.
Losing senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen, on its first two offensive possessions was too much for McFarland to overcome in a 21-7 playoff loss to West Bend East on Friday, October 21 at West Bend High School.
“Those are huge offensive playmakers for us,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “The other boys stepped up, but losing those two guys puts us in a very hard spot.”
With West Bend East running a run-heavy offense, the Suns limited the Spartans to just three offensive possessions in the first half. While the Spartans struggled to get things going offensively, senior punter Mason Folk hit two punts inside the Suns 15-yard line to back West Bend East into its own territory.
“Field position is huge in any football game and especially a playoff game, giving us the benefit of the doubt and the advantage of flipping that field is huge and Mason did that,” said Ackley. “Tradyn Randolph, as a senior, has owned his role as a special teams guy, a back-up corner and just got down there and downed the ball.”
West Bend East scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, scoring a rushing touchdown and throwing for a 76-yard touchdown, going up 14-0 with 1:29 left in the half.
The Spartans decided to be aggressive on its third offensive possession, and got a drive going before the end of the half. After junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley drew a pass interference call to gain yardage, the Spartans then ran a trick play.
Senior running back Travis Zadra heaved up a halfback pass to senior wide receiver Kyle Kussow, who hauled in the reception between two defenders at the West Bend East six-yard line with 20 seconds left for a first down.
However, that would be the lone touchdown for the Spartans as West Bend East contained the McFarland passing attack. A back-breaker came for the Spartans with 1:10 left in the third quarter when the Suns scored a rushing touchdown on a third-and-13 to go up 21-7.
In the fourth quarter, the Suns defense stopped the Spartans twice on fourth down and intercepted a pass to seal the 21-7 playoff win.
McFarland finishes the year with a record of 6-4. The seniors who will graduate from the roster are Evan Dean, Cooper Kennedy, Kyle Kussow, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Tegan O’Brien, Dadon Gillen, Deven Kulp, Tradyn Randolph, Colin Burkeland, Payton Hauge, Owen Stelse, Blare Wood, Cade Rux, Paul Morris, Travis Zadra, Mason Folk, Austin Bindl, Keats Dyslin and Jack Schraml.