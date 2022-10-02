Tegan O'Brien
Senior defensive back Tegan O'Brien makes a tackle on a kickoff during McFarland's 38-6 win over East Troy on Friday, September 30. 

The McFarland rushing attack helped the Spartans run away with a 38-6 homecoming victory over East Troy on Friday, September 30 at McFarland High School.

Cade Rux
Senior linebacker Cade Rux attempts to make a tackle on an East Troy runner in McFarland's 38-6 win over East Troy on Friday, September 30. 

The Spartans recorded 37 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The big chunk of those yards came from senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, who had 18 carries for 218 yards along with three touchdowns.

Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre
Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre breaks off a run against East Troy. 
Kaden Westphal
Junior offensive lineman Kaden Westphal gets ready to pass block against East Troy. 
Austin Bindl
Senior defensive lineman Austin Bindl pressures the East Troy quarterback on Friday, September 30. 
Braylan Roder
Junior quarterback Braylan Roder takes off on a run in the second quarter. 
Student Section
The McFarland student section gets the McFarland football team fired up at halftime. 
Travis Zadra
Senior running back Travis Zadra takes a carry to the outside in McFarland's win. 
