The McFarland rushing attack helped the Spartans run away with a 38-6 homecoming victory over East Troy on Friday, September 30 at McFarland High School.
The Spartans recorded 37 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The big chunk of those yards came from senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, who had 18 carries for 218 yards along with three touchdowns.
“Brandon continues to do very well,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “He continues to run the ball very aggressively, and his speed is outstanding.”
Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter, bouncing outside and barreling through an East Troy defender to get into the end zone. In the second quarter, Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 2-yard run, putting McFarland up 14-0.
The Spartan defense extended the lead to 21-0 when senior defensive back Deven Kulp picked off a pass and ran it back 27 yards for a touchdown.
Before the end of the half, McFarland got the ball back with under a minute left. After first down runs by Dyer-Ysaguirre and junior quarterback Braylan Roder, the Spartans decided to be aggressive and take a shot deep.
“The message I’ve been sending to the players all week long is that we want to put our foot on the gas for 48 minutes and we’re just going to go,” said Ackley. “We’re not going to slow down, we’re going to be an aggressive football team.”
Roder found Kulp streaking down the sideline in one-on-one coverage. Roder threw a 28-yard strike to Kulp, who turned to haul in the touchdown pass.
In the third quarter, Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 12-yard run and senior kicker Mason Folk hit a 44-yard field goal, giving McFarland a 38-0 lead.
East Troy scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth and nearly scored again with a minute left. The Spartans were playing their backups, who kept the Trojans out of the end zone with a goal line stand on fourth down.
“Those are the kids that don’t get a lot of recognition, so it's always good to see them succeed,” said Ackley.
Roder finished 7 of 15 for 72 yards with a touchdown. After winning its fourth conference game, McFarland clinched a playoff spot. The Spartans (4-3 overall, 4-1 conference) travel to Whitewater (0-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7.