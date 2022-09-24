“We had good halftime adjustments both offensively and defensively,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “I’m really proud of our defense, this is three weeks in a row that nobody’s scored a touchdown on us.”
“Throughout the entire week, all we do is focus on a lot of inside runs because that’s what opens up our passing game,” said Dyer-Ysaguirre. “The better we run, the better the team plays throughout the game.”
On the next Edgerton offensive possession, Kussow leaped high and snagged an interception. Taking advantage of the short field, junior quarterback Braylan Roder connected with senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Roder threw two touchdowns in the game, tossing an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter to senior wide receiver Deven Kulp.
After McFarland forced a punt on the next Edgerton possession, the Spartans drew up a trick play to go up 28-3 in the third. Roder threw a backwards pass to Gillen. Still behind the line of scrimmage, Gillen then threw a pass to junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley, who was standing all alone in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.
“I just stepped back, Bray threw a nice ball to me,” said Gillen. “I saw the corner and the outside step up, and I just chucked it up in the air and hoped Andrew Kelley, the second-fastest kid in the state, would catch it.”
Senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth, making the final score 35-3.
“These kids are playing hard,” said Ackley. “We started hard with the 0-3 start to teams who haven’t lost a game other than Monroe beating Mount Horeb, so we’re doing some good things.”