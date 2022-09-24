Andrew Kelley and Deven Kulp
Junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley, left, and senior wide receiver Deven Kulp, right celebrate after Kelley's touchdown in a McFarland 35-3 win on Friday. 

The McFarland football team has changed the direction of its season.

After losing its first three games, the Spartans have out-scored their last three opponents 125-3, including a 35-3 win over Edgerton on Friday, September 23 at Edgerton High School.

Kyle Kussow
Senior defensive back Kyle Kussow deflects a pass in a McFarland 35-3 win. 
Austin Bindl
Senior defensive lineman Austin Bindl wraps up an Edgerton ball carrier in a McFarland 35-3 win on Friday, September 23. 
Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre
Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre bounces outside on a run against Edgerton. 
Braylan Roder
Junior quarterback Braylan Roder attempts a deep throw in a McFarland 35-3 win over Edgerton on Friday, September 23. 
Andrew Kelley
Junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley runs after recording a catch in a McFarland 35-3 win over Edgerton on Friday, September 3. 
Travis Zadra
Senior running back Travis Zadra looks for a running lane in a McFarland 35-3 win over Edgerton. 
