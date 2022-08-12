With a plethora of players returning, the Spartans have the experience, leadership and talent to make another playoff push.
“They know what the Friday night lights are like, and they’ve been in tough games,” said McFarland football coach Paul Ackley. “Now it’s a matter of taking those experiences that they got last year and the year before, and helping the other players around them.”
The Spartans are set at quarterback as senior Cooper Kennedy returns for his third season as the starter. Kennedy, who holds an offer from Lawrence University, threw for nine touchdowns and scored two rushing touchdowns last season.
“Reading defenses has been one of my bigger improvements, especially these first few days of practice, I’ve gotten a lot better at it,” said Kennedy.
Helping Kennedy will be the return of McFarland’s top pass catchers from last season including senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen. Gillen led the Spartans with 28 catches for 333 yards and six receiving touchdowns, earning second team Rock Valley All-Conference.
Gillen, a three-year starter, was named to the Preseason Watchlist for the “Al Toon Award”, given to the best senior wide receiver or tight end in Wisconsin.
“I’ve learned a lot more about leadership because I wasn’t a huge leader when I was a sophomore or a junior,” said Gillen. “I just learned more from the older guys on how to be a leader and how to inspire the younger guys.”
The Spartans loved running the ball last season, churning out 1,432 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. While the Spartans lost leading rusher Chase Quelle to graduation, McFarland returns senior running back Travis Zadra. Zadra rushed for 5.2 yards per carry, finishing the year with 510 yards and two touchdowns.
Paving the way for Zadra will be an offensive line that returns key starters. Junior Kaden Westpaul returns after missing time with injury, while senior Keats Dyslin also returns after being named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team offensive line last year. Dyslin was named to the Preseason Watchlist for the “Joe Thomas Award”, given to the best senior offensive lineman in Wisconsin.
“We can put a really good season together,” said Dyslin. “We have a lot of good leadership to lead the team, and a lot of good contributors on both sides of the ball.”
It’s not just the offensive side of the ball where the Spartans return talent. The Spartans bring back veterans on defense, including senior linebacker Paul Morris, the team’s leading tackler.
“Paul tracks the ball well,” said Ackley. “He’s an extremely aggressive, downhill linebacker. His reads are better this year, he’s more patient and lets the game come to him.”
Almost doubling the next closest Spartan in tackles, Morris brought down 106 ball carriers. Morris also recorded 12 tackles for losses, accumulated 6.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, earning first team all-conference and a spot on the All-Region team. Morris, who holds an offer from the University of Eau-Claire, was named to the Preseason Watchlist for the “Will Anderson Award”, given to the state’s best senior linebacker.
“We’ve got an experienced defense, and we’re hoping to do a little bit better this year than last year,” said Morris.
Senior defensive end Cade Rux earned second team all-conference with 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. At defensive back, Gillen earned first team all-conference after recording two interceptions. Senior defensive back Kyle Kussow, who Ackley noted as having a strong summer camp, earned second team honors last season with two interceptions.
“We tried to get all of our football guys in and out of the gym,” said Kussow. “We’re just really focused on getting our chemistry better and trying to get stronger, faster and get ready for the season.”
Senior Mason Folk will handle the punting and kicking duties after earning first team all-conference last season. Dyer-Ysaguirre averaged 19.2 return yards per kickoff.
The Spartans open the season against four 2021 playoff teams in Mount Horeb, Lodi, Monroe and Jefferson.
“We want to stay present this year,” said Kussow. “We don’t want to focus all of the way to the playoffs or anything, we want to take it one game at a time, staying positive and just trying to achieve our goals.”
McFarland travels to Mount Horeb High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19 to face the Vikings.
The seniors are Evan Dean, Cooper Kennedy, Kyle Kussow, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Tegan O’Brien, Dadon Gillen, Deven Kulp, Traydon Randolph, Colin Burkeland, Payton Hauge, Owen Stelse, Blare Wood, Cade Rux, Paul Morris, Travis Zadra, Mason Folk, Austin Bindl, Keats Dyslin and Jack Schraml.
The juniors are Brett Schnell, Dane Lundy, Tyler Rowland, Remington Burns, Kaden Westpaul, Miles Hogan, Joe Fogeltanz, Aaron Thompson and Reese Turner, while Luke Rux and Braylan Roder make the team as sophomores.