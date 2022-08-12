Cooper Kennedy
McFarland senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy rolls out against Edgewood last season. Kennedy enters his third season as the McFarland starting quarterback. 

Last season, the McFarland football team went 5-5, giving the one-seeded Greendale Panthers all they could handle before a 17-7 defeat knocked the Spartans out of the playoffs.

With a plethora of players returning, the Spartans have the experience, leadership and talent to make another playoff push.

Dadon Gillen
Senior Dadon Gillen returns after making first team Rock Valley All-Conference as a defensive back and second team all-conference as a wide receiver. 
